PacketWatch Announces Jeff Beall as Vice President of Business Development

The company looks to expand cybersecurity relationships with more Law Firms, Private Equity Groups, and IT/Security Channel Partners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketWatch announced today that tech industry veteran, Jeff Beall, has joined their team as Vice President of Business Development. In this newly created position, Beall is responsible for driving strategic partnerships to support the company's growth and business strategy. Beall will report to Chief Executive Officer Chuck Matthews.

Jeff Beall | Vice President, Business Development | PacketWatch

"PacketWatch has a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our growth through key strategic partnerships, and we're excited to have Jeff join our leadership team," said Chuck Matthews, CEO of PacketWatch. "Jeff has extensive experience and invaluable relationships within the technology industry."

PacketWatch cyber incident response services are endorsed by prominent law firms, private equity groups, and IT/security partners throughout the United States. The PacketWatch technology, expertise, and experience help identify and remediate advanced persistent threats and tighten the clients' overall security posture. Partners appreciate PacketWatch's unique ability to collaborate with their end-client and ensure that they understand their cybersecurity risks, adversaries, and regulatory requirements.

The PacketWatch cybersecurity services include:

Incident Response

(Triage, Data Collection, Digital Investigation & Forensics, Containment, Remediation, Recovery, and Hardening) Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

(Monitoring, Analysis, Threat Hunting, Remediation, and Reporting) Active Security

(Controls Testing, Application Testing, Penetration Testing, Threat Scans, Vulnerability Management, Adversary Emulation, and Table Top Exercises) Security Advisory Services

(Assessments, Plan Development, Policy Development, and Governance)

"I am excited and honored to join the PacketWatch team and build on the company's solid roster of existing strategic partnerships," said Jeff Beall, Vice President of Business Development at PacketWatch. "I look forward to extending the reach of the company's services and the PacketWatch platform to key segments in North America and Europe. The PacketWatch model is fundamentally built on trusted relationships with its clients and channel partners. I look forward to sharing our collaborative, Active Defense approach and key differentiators within these industry segments."

About PacketWatch

The PacketWatch team detects and eliminates security risks that others may miss. Our senior cybersecurity experts work directly with our clients to establish an Active Defense with packet-level data and actionable threat intelligence to extend network visibility beyond a traditional perimeter. With daily threat hunting and exceptional collaboration, we help enterprise and midsized clients understand their adversaries and campaign tactics better than they ever imagined. PacketWatch incident response services are endorsed by prominent law firms, private equity groups, and cybersecurity companies, nationally. While the right tools are essential, we believe that people ultimately respond to incidents, remediate security gaps, and restore confidence in an organization's cybersecurity defenses. Get immediate help with an incident by calling 1-800-864-4667 or learn more about our cybersecurity services at www.packetwatch.com.

Media Contact:

Brian O'Meara

Director of Marketing

480-239-1223

[email protected]

SOURCE PacketWatch