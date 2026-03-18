PacketWatch Network Threat Hunting Platform Now Available for Purchase on the CrowdStrike Marketplace

PHOENIX, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketWatch today announced that the PacketWatch Network Threat Hunting Platform is now available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace . Through its integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform , PacketWatch enables security teams to investigate hidden network threats and enrich findings with Falcon endpoint telemetry to streamline investigation and response.

Modern adversaries communicate with command-and-control infrastructure, move laterally across environments, and attempt data exfiltration – often using the network to stay undetected. Security teams need the ability to analyze network activity in context and act quickly when suspicious behavior is identified.

With this integration, threat hunters can analyze full packet capture data in the PacketWatch Network Threat Hunting Platform, rewinding and replaying network activity to uncover hidden threats. Associated host context and policy information is accessed from the Falcon platform to validate findings and reduce time to containment. If malicious activity is confirmed, endpoint containment can be initiated in Falcon directly from the PacketWatch platform.

"Adversaries use the network to move quickly and quietly," said Chuck Matthews , Chief Executive Officer at PacketWatch. "Our network threat hunting platform gives security teams the visibility to uncover hidden activity, and by integrating with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, they can immediately take action on the endpoint, accelerating investigation and containment without disrupting their workflow."

The PacketWatch Network Threat Hunting Platform integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is available today in the CrowdStrike Marketplace .

About PacketWatch

PacketWatch has been a CrowdStrike Accelerate partner since 2019, helping clients with incident response, digital forensics, network security assessments, and network threat hunting using telemetry from CrowdStrike products. The PacketWatch Network Threat Hunting Platform is available as a fully managed, co-managed, or self-managed SaaS service. For more information, visit www.packetwatch.com .

Contact:

Sean McGovern

Vice President of Sales

PacketWatch

[email protected]

480.444.7064

SOURCE PacketWatch