PACKSIZE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS

The New Directors Bring Years of Leadership and Global Business Expertise

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize , the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced the appointment of David Lockwood and Sujeet Chand to its Board of Directors. The appointment will be effective November 1st.

"I couldn't be more pleased with our selection of David and Sujeet as our new Board Directors," said Joel Peterson, Chairman of the Board, Packsize. "With their extraordinary expertise and leadership, I have no doubt they will steer us towards even greater accomplishments. Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks and redefine success in our industry."

Lockwood served as Chief Executive Officer of EnergySolutions, the leading international nuclear services company, from 2012 to 2018. He continues to serve on the board of EnergySolutions. In addition to his experience leading public companies, Lockwood spent over a decade working in the financial services industry, including as a Managing Director of Goldman Sachs from 2019 to 2021; he was an advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Energy. His extensive leadership experience makes Lockwood well-qualified to serve as a member of the Packsize Board of Directors.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue to tell the Packsize story," said Lockwood, "I look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers, employees, and communities."

Chand was Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Rockwell Automation from 2005 to 2021. At Rockwell Automation, he led global business development and technical innovation, focusing on helping customers achieve greater productivity and sustainability. He is a venture partner with Exposition Ventures and serves on several private and public company boards, including Flowserve, Protolabs, and Veeco. His transformational leadership of smart and sustainable manufacturing earned him numerous recognitions, including the 2019 M. Eugene Merchant Manufacturing Medal of ASME/SME. As a strategic leader, entrepreneur, and engineer with a unique technology, innovation, and customer needs perspective in sustainable smart manufacturing and packaging, Chand is a good fit for serving on Packsize's Board of Directors.

"As a new Board member, I'm excited to embark on this journey with Packsize and play a part in shaping the future of sustainable packaging," said Chand. "I am committed to contributing my best efforts to drive positive change and growth in this dynamic sector."

