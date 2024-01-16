Staples and Packsize Forge a Greener Future Together

News provided by

Packsize

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Joining Forces to Advance Sustainability Priorities Through Innovative Packaging Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staples, Inc., a leader in workspace products and solutions, and Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, today announced that in 2024 they will elevate their partnership, deepening their dedication to advancing sustainability initiatives and fostering a healthier planet, while enabling other businesses to do the same.

After more than a decade of working together, the collaboration between Packsize and Staples continues to generate positive results.  By adopting Packsize's Right-Sized Packaging On Demand®, Staples to date has achieved a 10% reduction in corrugated use per carton, 50% decrease in void fill usage, and the total weight of plastic materials, including poly bags and air pillows, was slashed by 71%. Right-Sized Packaging has also optimized Staples' delivery logistics by maximizing truck space and reducing the need for additional vehicles on the road, leading to decreased emissions and shipping costs.

"Working together, we've transformed packaging standards and ignited a mindset shift toward a more sustainable future," says Rod Gallaway, CEO at Packsize. "Staples' dedication to sustainability aligns seamlessly with Packsize's mission, and together, we are architects of change, shaping the fabric of how business, community and the environment coexist."

"Implementation of Right-Sized Packaging reinforces our commitment to sustainable solutions for the environment and for our customers," says Amit Kalra, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Staples. "Staples looks forward to continued collaboration on innovative new technologies and practices that will further reduce our environmental footprint."

A Continued Focus on Sustainability and Community in 2024
Looking ahead, the two companies are committed to continued innovation in packaging solutions that prioritize sustainability and operational efficiency. Current plans include exploring additional technologies and strategies to reduce waste further, enhance supply chain sustainability, and meet the evolving needs of environmentally conscious businesses and consumers.

About Packsize
Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

About Staples
For over 35 years, Staples has been a leader in workspace products and solutions and has thousands of experts dedicated to applying their intuition, expertise, and experience to bring out the best that technology such as Automation and AI has to offer. These experts make work easier, smarter, and more efficient for businesses of all sizes. The company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. More information about Staples is available at www.staples.com.

Packsize Media Contact                                                                 

Staples Media Contact

Jessica Wheeler                                                                                 

Chris Tjaden

702-529-1596                                                                                     

[email protected]

packsize@warnerpr.com

SOURCE Packsize

Also from this source

PACKSIZE X5® NAMED MATERIAL HANDLING PRODUCT NEWS 2023 READERS' CHOICE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

PACKSIZE X5® NAMED MATERIAL HANDLING PRODUCT NEWS 2023 READERS' CHOICE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced it has been awarded a recipient of the 2023 Products of the...
PACKSIZE NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE 2023 TOP SOFTWARE & TECH AWARD

PACKSIZE NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE 2023 TOP SOFTWARE & TECH AWARD

Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced it has been awarded 2023 Top Software & Tech by Food...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.