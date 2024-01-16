Staples and Packsize Forge a Greener Future Together

Joining Forces to Advance Sustainability Priorities Through Innovative Packaging Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staples, Inc ., a leader in workspace products and solutions, and Packsize® , the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, today announced that in 2024 they will elevate their partnership, deepening their dedication to advancing sustainability initiatives and fostering a healthier planet, while enabling other businesses to do the same.

After more than a decade of working together, the collaboration between Packsize and Staples continues to generate positive results. By adopting Packsize's Right-Sized Packaging On Demand®, Staples to date has achieved a 10% reduction in corrugated use per carton, 50% decrease in void fill usage, and the total weight of plastic materials, including poly bags and air pillows, was slashed by 71%. Right-Sized Packaging has also optimized Staples' delivery logistics by maximizing truck space and reducing the need for additional vehicles on the road, leading to decreased emissions and shipping costs.

"Working together, we've transformed packaging standards and ignited a mindset shift toward a more sustainable future," says Rod Gallaway, CEO at Packsize. "Staples' dedication to sustainability aligns seamlessly with Packsize's mission, and together, we are architects of change, shaping the fabric of how business, community and the environment coexist."

"Implementation of Right-Sized Packaging reinforces our commitment to sustainable solutions for the environment and for our customers," says Amit Kalra, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Staples. "Staples looks forward to continued collaboration on innovative new technologies and practices that will further reduce our environmental footprint."

A Continued Focus on Sustainability and Community in 2024

Looking ahead, the two companies are committed to continued innovation in packaging solutions that prioritize sustainability and operational efficiency. Current plans include exploring additional technologies and strategies to reduce waste further, enhance supply chain sustainability, and meet the evolving needs of environmentally conscious businesses and consumers.

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn .

About Staples

For over 35 years, Staples has been a leader in workspace products and solutions and has thousands of experts dedicated to applying their intuition, expertise, and experience to bring out the best that technology such as Automation and AI has to offer. These experts make work easier, smarter, and more efficient for businesses of all sizes. The company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. More information about Staples is available at www.staples.com .

