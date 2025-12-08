Packsize Demonstrates Transformational Automated Solutions, Strategic Growth

Includes Triple Recognition From 2025 Packaging Gateway Excellence Awards, Two Material Handling Product News Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize® , the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, has won five prestigious industry awards for its business acumen and automated packaging machines in recent months, confirming the company's innovative, industry-changing approach to global packaging.

"We're honored by this significant recognition from Packaging Gateway and Material Handling Product News of our recent automation innovations and the acquisition of Sparck Technologies," said David Lockwood, CEO, Packsize. "It reflects our team's steady focus on improving every part of our business, from technology and product design to manufacturing and customer support. Packsize is now a one-stop shop for automated packaging solutions. These awards confirm Packsize delivers premier solutions backed by unmatched expertise, meeting our customers' needs wherever they are in their packaging approach."

The awards include triple recognition from the 2025 Packaging Gateway Excellence Awards in the following categories, originally announced in November of this year:

Innovation Award – High-Throughput Automation: Honors the Packsize team's cutting-edge engineering and system integration work to deliver right-sized packaging solutions that meet the needs of today's fast-paced, high-volume warehouse environments. The standout X6® automated right-sized packaging system produces up to 1,500 right-sized boxes per hour and integrates seamlessly with ASRS, shuttle, and goods-to-person technologies, with no bottom seam and tray production included.

M&A Award – Portfolio Consolidation: Recognizes the strategic value of uniting Packsize and Sparck Technologies. The combined portfolio brings Sparck's CVP platforms together with Packsize's full range of automated packaging solutions to give customers a single global partner for right-sized automation. The integration reduces vendor complexity, streamlines deployments, and strengthens the foundation for shared R&D, reliability, and long-term lifecycle support.

Environmental Award – Low-Carbon Localization: Highlights the company's dedication to decarbonizing packaging supply chains through nearshoring and circular practices. The award specifically acknowledges the Louisville, Kentucky Innovation Center, where localized assembly and refurbishment are reducing logistics miles, lowering Scope 3 transport emissions, and cutting reliance on expedited and air freight.

Packsize is also the recipient of the 2025 Material Handling Product News Awards' Reader's Choice Product of the Yea r for the Packsize X6 and the Editor's Choice Award for the Packsize X5® Nozomi, both announced on December 8th. These best-in-class solutions address industry challenges and create opportunities to better serve the needs of Packsize customers with greater automation and new capabilities. The first of its kind, the X5 Nozomi creates full color, right-sized boxes on demand with unmatched print quality, increasing potential revenue streams and branding potential for customers and their customers.

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America and Europe. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

About the Packaging Gateway Excellence Awards

As one of the industry's largest and most respected independent recognition programs, powered by GlobalData's business intelligence, the Packaging Gateway Excellence Awards evaluates over one billion data sets each year to identify companies driving meaningful change across the global packaging landscape.

About the Material Handling Product News Awards

For more than ten years, Modern Materials Handling, Material Handling Product News, and Material Handling 24/7 have celebrated the most innovative products and solutions transforming manufacturing, distribution centers, and warehouse operations.

SOURCE Packsize