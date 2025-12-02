Packsize Mourns the Passing of Former Chairman Joel C. Peterson

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize today announced that Joel C. Peterson, former Chairman and longtime member of the Packsize Board of Directors, has passed away.

Peterson was closely involved with Packsize for the past eighteen years. As a board member and later Chairman, he was a consistent supporter of the company's mission and a strong believer in the impact of Packsize's technology on customers and the planet. His guidance helped shape key phases of Packsize's growth, and many of the principles he championed continue to influence the company today.

Beyond his contributions to Packsize, Peterson was widely recognized for his leadership in business and education. A graduate of Brigham Young University and Harvard Business School, he spent 18 years at the Trammell Crow Company, eventually becoming Managing Partner of what was then the world's largest private real estate development firm. Over a career spanning more than 50 years, he served on more than three dozen public and private boards, including a twelve-year term as Chairman of JetBlue Airways.

In 1995, Peterson founded Peterson Partners, where he mentored hundreds of entrepreneurs and supported companies across a broad range of industries. He spent three decades teaching at Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he became known for his generosity, teaching excellence, and his ability to inspire confidence in students and entrepreneurs alike. His books include The 10 Laws of Trust and Entrepreneurial Leadership.

"Joel had a profound impact on Packsize and on many of us personally," said David Lockwood, CEO of Packsize. "I had the privilege of working with Joel for more than 26 years, from our time at Stanford, to Energy Solutions, and more recently during his service as a board member and Chairman of Packsize. Joel was an awarded educator and visionary business leader, who transformed not only businesses but also the lives of countless individuals. Much of our success at Packsize today is because of Joel Peterson's leadership."

Packsize extends its condolences to Peterson's family, friends, and all who were influenced by his leadership and example. Additional information about his life and memorial service can be found here .

SOURCE Packsize