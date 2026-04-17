PacSci Names Kevin Malgesini as President & Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Malgesini as President & CEO. Kevin joins PacSci from Seattle Children's Theatre (SCT), where he has served as Managing Director since 2018. Prior to SCT, Kevin was Advancement Director at Town Hall Seattle and Donor Relations Manager at Intiman Theatre. In these roles, Kevin has built a strong record of organizational leadership, fundraising, and community engagement.

Kevin succeeds Will Daugherty who has served as PacSci's President & CEO since December 2015. Kevin's appointment follows a thoughtful leadership succession process initiated by the Board and Will in early 2022.

Kevin will begin his service at PacSci on June 1, enabling a month of overlap prior to Will's last day. Learn more.

"Kevin is an exceptional leader who brings vision and deep community connection," said Jembaa Mai, Chair of the PacSci Board of Directors. "The Board is enthusiastic for this appointment and confident that Kevin is the right person to carry our mission of igniting curiosity and fostering a passion for discovery forward. We are profoundly grateful to Will Daugherty for the extraordinary foundation he has built over more than a decade, and we could not be more excited to see what Kevin will accomplish as he takes the helm."

"As Chair of the Selection Committee, I'm excited to welcome Kevin as the new CEO of PacSci," said Sarah Buhayar, Chair, PacSci Selection Committee. "Throughout the interview process, it was clear that Kevin has the ability to manage a complex & impactful program, as well as a proven track record in capacity building. Importantly, he can also inspire others around a shared mission. We are confident that Kevin's leadership will strengthen PacSci's impact for years to come."

The Board formed a Selection Committee in mid-2025 and appointed Sarah Buhayar to serve as Committee Chair. After evaluating proposals from several executive search firms, the Committee engaged Egon Zehnder, a firm with a proven track record of identifying exceptional executive talent. Egon Zehnder conducted a nation-wide search that included dozens of candidates. The Selection Committee and Egon Zehnder worked together to evaluate candidates, conducting multiple rounds of interviews, culminating in Kevin's selection. The Board unanimously approved Kevin's appointment at a meeting in mid-March.

SOURCE Pacific Science Center