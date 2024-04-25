PACSUN AMPLIFIES FESTIVAL SEASON FASHION AND PRESENCE WITH LIVE PERFORMANCES FROM COLLECTIVE ARTISTS

The youth retailer hosted exclusive music experiences at Soho and Downtown Los Angeles Flagships, live-streamed on TikTok

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Pacsun set the stage for spring and summer concert season with its latest chapter of music co-creation. Building on its dynamic Festival Campaign, Pacsun unveiled a wave of live, intimate performances featuring the talented artists of the Pacsun Collective at the flagship Soho and Downtown Los Angeles stores.

It was a moment for Pacsun's audience to tune in and enjoy the music firsthand, catching Abrieel and Ronnie Watts in Soho and Acoya and Michael J Woods in DTLA. Outfitted in fresh Pacsun apparel, the talent curated their own looks, showcasing their unique aesthetic and self-expression. The event reinforced the brand's identity as a vibrant intersection of art and creativity, underscoring Pacsun style through their music, while the artists seamlessly conveyed their musical spirit through Pacsun fashion.

The young artists in DTLA sported streetwear looks with Pacsun Light Indigo Cargo jeans and Olive Canvas Pants , PacSun Radical Muscle T-Shirt , and statement finishes like the QUIET GOLF Bark Camo Bull Denim Jacket . The artists that performed in Soho rocked The Met x PacSun Landscape Maxi Dress with a Vintage Buckle Belt layered on top and a PS Basics Scoop tank paired with Pacsun's viral Low Rise Baggy Jeans .

New Pacsun men's and women's apparel and accessories are available now, many curated for concert season.

Pacsun has once again placed the four stars of its 2024 Festival Campaign at the forefront to kick off what will be a continued effort from Pacsun to reinforce music as a key pillar in the brand's identity. The captivating performances are available to view on Pacsun's YouTube and were live-streamed across TikTo to bring the excitement coast-to-coast, invite new audiences to the brand, and unite the Pacsun community in a unique celebration of music and fashion.

Pacsun is continually seeking creative ways to engage with music enthusiasts and expand its presence in the music sphere. The Pacsun Collective is a direct avenue to building community and spotlighting local talents digitally and IRL. Looking forward, Pacsun will transform its flagship stores to foster a lively environment for co-creation with more musical performances throughout the year. Pacsun's influence extends far beyond fashion, and the brand will continue to be a cultural force through the integration of young creatives in its upcoming summer and fall campaigns.

"It's been rewarding to co-create with talented members of our community and learn through their lens," said Calli Perez, Creative Director at Pacsun. "Pacsun is continuing to work towards a future where our consumers play a significant role in the brand's creative process. It's special to see how they bring the campaigns to life."

Pacsun invites young creatives to join The Pacsun Collective for a chance to be featured in upcoming campaigns by submitting to [email protected] .

