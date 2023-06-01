PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION

News provided by

Pacsun

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

The summer drop celebrates The Met's enduring connection with New York City

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun presents its third collection with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, available now. The collaboration continues with a mission to highlight prized artwork from the legendary museum through covetable apparel with a contemporary design aesthetic.

PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION
PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION
PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION
PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION
PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION
PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION
PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION
PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION
PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION

Celebrating The Met as a New York landmark, this summer collection features artwork depicting iconic locales across the state, including the Statue of Liberty, the majestic Hudson River and historic Governors Island. Each piece in the collection is designed to capture the grandeur of these renowned destinations, further immersing Pacsun customers into the world of fine art.

This third iteration includes dedicated men's and women's apparel, referencing a selection of works from The Met collection, as well as its logo, adapted onto casual loungewear and trendy, elevated silhouettes. Men's styles consist of an array of Pacsun tees, hoodies, crewnecks and shorts. The women's line integrates the latest must-haves including a matching corset top and midi skirt, a baby tee and bike short set, a reversible quilted jacket, and loungewear. The collection is accessibly priced between $30-$80 and is available in sizes XS-XL.

"We are thrilled to present our third collaboration with the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art, showcasing new styles that pay homage to the vibrant city of New York. By bridging fashion and art, we ignite a sense of creativity and cultural appreciation among our community," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's Merchandising. "Additionally, we are excited that for the first time we are providing online early access to the collection for purchases made with Apple Pay, before we make it available more broadly tomorrow."

"Art-inspired apparel provides an unmatched opportunity for creative expression through personal style," said Josh Romm, Head of Licensing & Partnerships at The Met. "This third collection with Pacsun exemplifies our shared goal of bringing famous works of art to everyday life, engaging audiences with The Met collection outside the walls of the museum. We are proud to continue working with Pacsun, and look forward to launching inspiring designs in the future."

Earlier this week, Pacsun hosted an intimate gathering at The Met with special guests of Pacsun to commemorate the exquisite co-branded collection. Guests were treated to a private viewing and tour of the newly unveiled exhibition Van Gogh's Cypresses, on-view at The Met Fifth Avenue through August 27.

The Met x Pacsun collection is available to shop exclusively with Apple Pay® at www.pacsun.com and on the Pacsun app today from 8:00 a.m. PST for 24 hours. Starting June 2 at 8:00 a.m. PST, the collection will be widely accessible online and in physical stores. Beanstalk, The Met's brand licensing agency, arranged the collaboration for The Met x Pacsun. Images of the collection can be downloaded HERE.

ABOUT PACSUN
Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT THE MET
The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.

ABOUT APPLE PAY
Learn more about Apple Pay at https://www.apple.com/apple-pay/
Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

SOURCE Pacsun

Also from this source

LOS ANGELES RAMS AND PACSUN JOIN PARTNERSHIP FOR LOS ANGELES SCHOOLS TO COMBAT CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM

Pacsun Announces Executive Changes Effective June 15, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.