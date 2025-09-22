THE PACSUN PURPOSE PARTNER SUMMIT UNITES POWERFUL VOICES IN YOUTH CULTURE AND COMMUNITY THROUGH PURPOSE-DRIVEN LEADERSHIP

The youth retailer hosted a gathering in Downtown Los Angeles to debut

The Youth Report by Pacsun and the Pacsun Youth Advisory Council, convening partners shaping

the future of Gen Z and Gen Alpha retail

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun hosted its first Pacsun Purpose Partner Summit on Thursday, September 18 at Rolling Greens in Downtown Los Angeles, marking a milestone in the brand's evolution from retailer to cultural convener. Galvanized by a unifying message about leading with purpose from CEO Brieane Olson, the event brought together more than 300 leaders from fashion, media, wellness, sports, and entertainment, alongside a new generation of creators, to spotlight youth voices, community, and the role of purpose in shaping culture.

Brieane Olson, CEO Pacsun

"Pacsun has always been deeply committed to listening to young people," said Brieane Olson, CEO of Pacsun. "Witnessing the energy and support at our first Pacsun Purpose Partner Summit was truly inspiring. From the 75 field associates representing our top-performing stores to the youth leaders and partners who joined us, it was a powerful reminder of what it means to be united by purpose. Beginning the day with a focus on conscious capitalism set the tone for what fuels us — radical transparency, celebrating culture through authentic voices, and co-creating a future with the next generation at the center."

The summit served as a launchpad for two major initiatives: The Youth Report by Pacsun, developed with GlobalData, and the introduction of the brand's inaugural Pacsun Youth Advisory Council. The Youth Report, based on insights from over 6,000 respondents ages 11–24, revealed key findings, including that music is more central to identity than fashion or social media and that mental health remains the top priority for this generation.

Designed as a free annual resource for the industry, the report underscores Pacsun's commitment to offering actionable insights and thought leadership to brands, educators, and cultural stakeholders.

In tandem, Pacsun unveiled its Youth Advisory Council, a hand-selected group of Gen Z and Gen Alpha creators who will collaborate directly with Pacsun executives throughout 2025 and 2026 on product strategy, creative campaigns, and cultural initiatives. Members will participate in quarterly mentorship sessions, creative workshops, and brand activations, gaining professional development opportunities while shaping the future of Pacsun. Inaugural members include: Anna Sitar, Anais and Mirabelle Lee, Jabari & Malik Williams, Life.w.Bex, Mark Aoki, Melody Hurd, Shea Durazzo, Sienna Lewis, Teala Dunn, and Valera Djordjevic.

Throughout the day, attendees participated in a series of conversations and cultural experiences related to Pacsun's brand ethos and core pillars, designed to bridge perspectives across generations, including:

Youth Report by Pacsun - An overview of key findings from The Youth Report by Pacsun, presented by Neil Saunders , Managing Director and Retail Analyst at GlobalData.





- An overview of key findings from The Youth Report by Pacsun, presented by , Managing Director and Retail Analyst at GlobalData. Music Panel – moderated by Tamala Lewis (Senior Director of Community Affairs, AEG), and featuring Christy Castillo Butcher (SVP of Programming and Booking at SoFi Stadium), Alex Joffe (Global Partnerships at C3), Adam Roth (EVP of Global Partnerships and Business Development at The Recording Academy), and Phylicia Fant (Head of Music Industry and Culture Collaborations at Amazon Music).The panel explored how brands and institutions can effectively connect with younger generations through co-creation, putting music at the forefront, and showing up in meaningful ways by aligning with collaborations and the cultural spaces where they already gather.





– moderated by (Senior Director of Community Affairs, AEG), and featuring (SVP of Programming and Booking at SoFi Stadium), (Global Partnerships at C3), (EVP of Global Partnerships and Business Development at The Recording Academy), and (Head of Music Industry and Culture Collaborations at Amazon Music).The panel explored how brands and institutions can effectively connect with younger generations through co-creation, putting music at the forefront, and showing up in meaningful ways by aligning with collaborations and the cultural spaces where they already gather. Impact of Social Commerce Panel – moderated by Krystina Gustafson (Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer at Retail Club) and featuring Richard Cox (Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun) and Lyla Biggs (Content Creator). The session highlighted how content creators drive product virality and sales, with the "Lyla Biggs Effect" showing Pacsun's Casey Astrid jean selling 95,000 units on TikTok. The brand has sold over 650,000 denim units to date and is projected to sell over 1,000,000 jeans through the platform by year-end.





– moderated by (Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer at Retail Club) and featuring (Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun) and (Content Creator). The session highlighted how content creators drive product virality and sales, with the "Lyla Biggs Effect" showing Pacsun's jean selling 95,000 units on TikTok. The brand has sold over 650,000 denim units to date and is projected to sell over 1,000,000 jeans through the platform by year-end. Brand Partnership Spotlight Panel - moderated by Richard Cox (Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun), and featuring Heidi Zuckerman (CEO and Director of OCMA), Rich Orosco (Chief Brand Officer of LAFC), and Gavin Mathieu (Founder and Creative Director of Supervsn). The discussion highlighted the power of community-driven collaborations and the importance of meeting younger generations where they are through partnerships that feel authentic, mutually beneficial, and accessible.





- moderated by (Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun), and featuring (CEO and Director of OCMA), (Chief of LAFC), and (Founder and Creative Director of Supervsn). The discussion highlighted the power of community-driven collaborations and the importance of meeting younger generations where they are through partnerships that feel authentic, mutually beneficial, and accessible. Pacsun Youth Council Panel - moderated by Emma Hinchliffe (Fortune's Most Powerful Women Editor), with Council members Anna Sitar , Life.w.Bex, Sienna Lewis, Valera Djordjevic , and Anais & Mirabelle Lee . The group shared what excites them most about collaborating with Pacsun — from bringing fresh perspectives on style and content creation to shaping campaigns that reflect real youth voices. They spoke about the importance of authenticity, community, and risk-taking.

Additional programming included a guided meditation with creator Bella Moreno, an interactive social responsibility exercise, as well as performances from Pacsun Collective artists Ronnie Watts and Michael J. Woodard.

Experiential activations were featured throughout the venue, creating moments of interaction and creativity for guests. These included a Rare Beauty glam station and a Rare Impact Fund installation with a QR code linking to Pacsun's Rare DNM Edit collection, which donates 10% of sales from each style to the fund. Guests could also engage with a custom on-demand poetry booth, the Manifest Tree, and a Circulate display showcasing student artwork from Simon Tech High School in Los Angeles, accompanied by a special Pacsun t-shirt that will be sold to raise funds for Simon Tech students. Additional activations included an interactive art installation by Pac Artist Network Series artist Brendan Monroe, a newsstand display with the Youth Report by Pacsun, a gifting suite with hats, denim, and merchandise from Pacsun's A.R.C. line, and partner collaborations with The Met and F1.

All attendees received gift bags with a printed copy of The Youth Report by Pacsun, a Circulate x Pacsun t-shirt, products from Rare Beauty, and Pacsun swag.

With the Pacsun Purpose Partner Summit, Pacsun reinforced its role as both a fashion destination and a cultural hub, proving that the future of fashion is co-created, community-driven, and purpose-led.

Summit assets can be accessed here . For more information on The Youth Report by Pacsun, visit https://www.pacsun.com/youth-report/ .

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Substack .

