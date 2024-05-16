Pacsun Announces Global Partnership with Leading Mental Health Organization: The Rare Impact Fund

The Youth Retailer's Partnership with the Rare Impact Fund, created by Selena Gomez, will raise funds to expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, Pacsun announces a new signature social impact partnership with the Rare Impact Fund. Inspiring positive development one style at a time, Pacsun encourages its community to make an impact every time they shop.

As an extension of its long-standing social impact initiative PacCares, the partnership supports the Rare Impact Fund's goal to raise $100M and distribute those funds to organizations focused on strengthening mental health services and education for young people around the world. Beginning this month, Pacsun customers will also be given the option to add a donation to the Rare Impact Fund with every online and in-store purchase.

"We are proud to share that we have partnered with the Rare Impact Fund to further our shared missions of empowering young people to care for their mental health," said Pacsun CEO Brie Olson. "Pacsun will collaborate with the Rare Impact Fund to raise awareness to destigmatize mental health, direct funding to youth mental health organizations and expand access to educational resources across the globe."

To further amplify the Rare Impact Fund's mission, Pacsun is leveraging its audience of 6+ million across its social media platforms. The brand is using creative and engaging content to drive awareness, raise funds, and advocate for mental health care access, stigma-free community support and culturally responsive resources.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Pacsun in our shared missions to raise awareness and funds for organizations providing critical mental health services for young people everywhere. We look forward to bringing our communities together as we reach more young people and individuals seeking supports through this partnership," said Elyse Cohen, President of the Rare Impact Fund.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pacsun.com/paccares/.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

About Rare Impact Fund

Founded by Selena Gomez, the Rare Impact Fund aims to expand access to mental health services and resources for young people around the world. The Rare Impact Fund is raising $100M to support direct service organizations focused on strengthening mental health services and education for young people. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information, please visit rareimpactfund.org.

