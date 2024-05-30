Pacsun Team USA Streetwear Collection Celebrates the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

The youth retailer announces pre-orders for capsule collections including International Olympics Committee Heritage, USA Heritage, and Team USA

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun celebrates the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 with the launch of its new Pacsun Team USA Collection. Building on the success of its 2021 Olympic Games inspired collection, the dual-gender assortment celebrates the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games with a fresh, yet nostalgic retro twist. The collection will officially launch on June 20, with pre-orders available starting May 30.

The new collection highlights the Olympic Games heritage with contemporary style, offering fans a unique blend of historical homage and modern fashion. Athleisure-inspired, the curated selection bridges the gap between sports and everyday wear, aligning with Pacsun's mission to provide versatile and stylish activewear and further solidifying Pacsun as a go-to retailer for a range of sports-inspired lifestyle apparel.

"We are excited to celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 with our new Pacsun Team USA Collection," said Richard Cox, vice president of men's and global partnerships at Pacsun. "Our goal was to create a collection that pays tribute to the heritage of the Olympic and Paralympic movements and also resonates with the style of today's youth. By combining nostalgic elements with more modern looks, we're offering our customers a versatile collection that can be worn during the games and beyond."

The collection will feature three distinct capsules: International Olympics Committee Heritage, USA Heritage, and Team USA. The IOC Heritage capsule pays tribute to the Olympic Games Stockholm 1956 and the Olympic Games London 1948, and the USA Heritage capsule brings to life the vibrant spirit of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 1984 and the Olympic Games Atlanta 1996 with retro-inspired silhouettes and graphics. The Team USA capsule presents a trend-relevant approach, allowing fans to engage with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 from home.

"The Pacsun Team USA Collection is a testament to our commitment to deliver innovative and fashion-forward offerings under our key pillars, one being sports," said Addie Rintel, vice president of women's merchandising and design at Pacsun. "With this collection, we wanted to capture the spirit of the Olympics while bringing it to life in a way that feels fresh and relevant. There is something for everyone to enjoy and celebrate in style."

Women's styles offer nods to track, tennis, soccer, and gymnastics, anchored by iconic leisure sets. The new fabrications feature lightweight knits, technical active fabrics, and staple fleece items. The men's collection introduces exciting new styles, including new cargo sweatpants, heavier weight fleece, and improved quality varsity pieces. To accompany the apparel, accessories including hats and bags will also be featured under the collection.

Available at Pacsun, the collection ranges from $25 for accessories to $150 for apparel in sizes S-XL for men and XS-XL for women, with select styles offered only online.

A second women's drop will be available to pre-order in early June and available to purchase later that month. A variety of Olympic-themed styles will also launch under Pacsun's Kids line, making the collection a great fit for the entire family.

Campaign and collection imagery can be accessed HERE . For more information and to shop the collection, visit Pacsun.com/Olympics

SOURCE Pacsun