Pacsun Celebrates Anniversary on Roblox with Slick Rick Collaboration and Exclusive Merchandise

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Pacsun Los Angeles Tycoon on Roblox , Pacsun has partnered with music icon and Hip-Hop pioneer, Slick Rick, to offer its community an exclusive virtual experience. Known for his legendary storytelling and fashion sense, Slick Rick brings his unique flair to the immersive experience, uniting the legacy of Hip Hop with the modern metaverse.

"Collaborating with Roblox and Pacsun is a true honor. Together, we're bridging generations, telling stories, pushing boundaries, and creating a vibrant virtual world where music intersects with technology, AI, and fashion. It's a groundbreaking partnership that embodies the spirit of innovation and creativity that hip hop has always championed and a testament to the lasting impact and evolution of the culture," said Slick Rick.

"Our digital community has been instrumental in shaping our presence on Roblox, and we wanted to bring them something special to celebrate the inaugural anniversary of Pacsun Los Angeles Tycoon," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's and Global Partnerships at Pacsun. "By integrating one of our fundamental pillars - music - into the fabric of our celebration and teaming up with a multi platinum artist Slick Rick, an icon synonymous with music, culture and fashion, we're delivering a fresh and exciting experience inside the virtual world and beyond."

In this immersive collaboration, users have the opportunity to interact with Slick Rick's 3-D NPC digital avatar to earn exclusive digital items and rewards inspired by his iconic accessories. From a crown to an eye patch and a flying saucer watch, users can enhance their in-experience look and customize their avatars with Slick Rick's signature style.

In addition to the virtual experience, Pacsun and Slick Rick co-created a four-piece collection of limited-edition merchandise, giving users access to real-life clothing from the collaboration at Pacsun stores and online, building on the brand's previous strides to integrate in-store shopping elements into its virtual offerings. The collection builds on the latest digital expression trends reflected in Roblox's research where the majority of Gen Z say they are likely to consider a popular brand in the physical world once they try on or wear their item on their avatars virtually and 43% looking for fashion brands to offer "twinning" items they can wear both on their physical selves and their avatars.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Roblox, Pacsun has proven to be a fashion trailblazer, experiencing phenomenal growth by merging fashion, technology, and community, with a large community of over 60K+ monthly active users and 11M+ visits overall to its highly successful Pacsun Los Angeles Tycoon, an experience that pays tribute to Pacsun's Southern California roots and aligns with the platform's most popular and successful genre. The collaboration with Slick Rick serves as a catalyst for Pacsun's exponential growth on Roblox, showcasing the brand's ability to leverage the power of the platform to showcase its identity and commemorate significant cultural moments and figures in innovative ways. Pacsun remains committed to bridging the gap between the virtual and physical worlds, offering users an experience that reflects the spirit and creativity of collaboration, demonstrating its forward-thinking approach and ability to adapt.

Within Roblox's top 2,500 experiences, Pacsun stands out as a benchmark for daily active users, new user acquisitions, and user engagement, surpassing the average among branded experiences on the platform and user expectations, while captivating the community with its unique and enticing virtual content.

