PACSUN FUELS EXCITEMENT FOR THE FORMULA 1® US GRAND PRIX WITH NEW MERCH COLLECTION AND ON-SITE ACTIVATIONS

Youth Retailer Celebrates its Continued Partnership with Formula 1®, Bringing Motorsport-Inspired Fashion for Race Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun announced the launch of its latest F1 US Grand Prix Collection, set to be featured trackside for the second year in a row at the Formula 1® US Grand Prix in Austin from October 18 to October 20. Building on the success of last year's debut dedicated race collection, the 2024 apparel line blends the spirit of Austin, TX with new motorsport-inspired graphics, offering exciting race-day looks for men, women, and kids.

Pacsun x F1 Austin 2024

The limited-edition drop features new styles and silhouettes, including denim pants, stylish vests, and signature trucker hats, along with t-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks, and jackets. Presenting a sporty, Austin lens, the brown, blue and gray assortment can be mixed and matched for an effortlessly cool ensemble. The statement piece of the line is the indigo flair denim which combines the trending high-rise, wide-leg pant fit with a western accent.

For the second consecutive year, Pacsun will also be positioned trackside where attendees can shop exclusive race-day merchandise at Pacsun's dedicated booth.

"For this year's launch, we've expanded the collection to offer something for everyone, making it possible for fans, including entire families, to show their passion for Formula 1 in style," said Richard Cox, CMO of Pacsun. "By also providing early access to purchase the collection, we're giving fans the chance to secure their favorite pieces ahead of race weekend. And by being on-site in Austin, we're able to bring that excitement directly to them, merging the excitement of F1 and the spirit of Pacsun in one experience."

Pacsun's growing presence in Formula 1® highlights the brand's dedication to culture, fashion, and sports for a new generation of fans. From launching exclusive collections inspired by the world's most iconic motorsport, providing exclusive access, and hosting on-site experiences, Pacsun is reshaping how audiences engage with the sport, its races, and their personal style.

The collection is available now on Pacsun.com, in Pacsun stores nationwide, and trackside in Austin. Available at price points ranging from $35 to $150 and in sizes S to XXL, this collection is tailored to fuel fans' passion both on the track and in the streets.

