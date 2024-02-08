Pacsun Introduces The Pacsun Collective: Co-creating the Brand's Future with its Community

The revolutionary move begins with the unveiling of Pacsun's Spring/ Summer 2024 Campaign, which was co-created with the brand's in-house creative team and a curated selection of community visionaries, shot in Pacsun's home state of California to capture the genuine spirit and authenticity that defines the brand. These community members, hand-picked by Pacsun, played a pivotal role in bringing the campaign to life. From the stylist shaping key looks through his unique lens to the photographer capturing moments with her preferred mediums, and content creators collaborating with the Pacsun social team to produce behind-the-scenes and social media content—every piece was a synergy of community involvement.

"With the Pacsun Collective, we have the opportunity to truly co-create and community source the future stages of the brand. We are excited to see what we can build with the diverse talents and voices that make up our incredible community," said Brie Olson, Pacsun CEO.

With its Spring/Summer 24 campaign, Pacsun is releasing a strong range of seasonal essentials across all categories, with a specific focus on baggy denim, graphic tees, shorts, and swim. A few fan favorites will also be relaunching, including the brand's sold out Pacsun Eco Indigo Low Rise Baggy Jeans that went viral on TikTok.

The new women's line embraces an optimistic color palette with pieces that juxtapose feminine staples against athletic influence. The lineup captures the season with a variety of elements showcasing novelty crochet, pointelle, lace fabrications and shine detailing in the most in demand styles, including miniskirts and corset tops to dresses, crochet sweater knits, shorts, and denim.

Influenced by streetwear and athletic trends, the new men's line prioritizes graphic tees and fleece from the Pacsun brand, along with powerhouse brands like Mitchell & Ness and Champion, and emerging labels like Circulate and Garden & Seeds. The collection centers on baggy fits and cargo details and features diverse styles, from oversized knits to varsity and racing jackets.

To continue this unique two-way dialogue between the creative team and consumers, the Pacsun Collective will be integrated in future campaigns, providing young creatives the opportunity to contribute to the future of a brand they are passionate about, as well as being invited to lend their talents to facets of the brand including store windows, events, and social media content creation.

The Spring/ Summer 2024 collection is available online, with a majority of the collection readily available at Pacsun retail locations nationwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.pacsun.com/spring-campaign/ .

Campaign images and videos can be downloaded HERE .

SOURCE Pacsun

