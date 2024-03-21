PACSUN SPOTLIGHTS LOCAL MUSICIANS IN 2024 FESTIVAL CAMPAIGN UNDER THE PACSUN COLLECTIVE

As part of this community-oriented approach, Pacsun is recognizing young voices who genuinely represent the brand and providing a platform to amplify their art. The campaign fosters deeper connections with its consumers and further builds retail loyalty. It resonates with customers' creativity and individuality by allowing them to influence the brand identity, campaigns, and product innovation.

In this special collaboration, select musical artists across different genres and styles worked closely with the Pacsun in-house creative team to bring the capsule collection to life through their music. Pacsun kicked off the Festival Campaign with a music video featuring Ronnie Watts ' original song "Fast, Fast, Fast." Styled in a curated festival look, the artist embodies the genuine spirit of the brand, empowering self-expression and unity. The captivating campaign video attracts new audiences that connect with the track, style and energy portrayed.

Pacun will debut additional music videos and content across all digital and social platforms this season, featuring Pacsun Collective Artist Acoya 's unreleased song "LoverBoi," and more from Michael J. Woodward and Abrieel . Later this spring, they will all perform at Pacsun's flagship stores in Los Angeles and New York City, following in the footsteps of renowned musicians and previous Pacsun partners like A$AP Rocky and Willow Smith. Performancing will be live-streamed on Pacsun's TikTok, exemplifying Pacsun's commitment to engaging consumers both IRL and digitally.

"We're thrilled to welcome new unique talent to the Pacsun Collective," said Addie Rintel, VP of Women's Merchandising and Design at Pacsun. "The Festival Campaign is a celebration of fashion and music, two powerful forms of self-expression that resonate with our consumers. Giving these artists the resources to amplify their creativity is so fulfilling and in turn, we're able to authentically present real Pacsun consumers in the campaign. We're proud to uplift these important voices and inspire youth to express and pursue their passions."

The festival campaign unveils a curated Festival Shop of women's and men's clothing, swimwear, shoes, and accessories just in time for spring and summer concerts. An assortment of trending Pacsun swimwear, denim, band tees, dresses, skirts, and more provides endless outfit inspiration for festival season style. Pacsun is embracing lightweight layers and subtle pops of springtime pastels and incorporating retro silhouettes. There will also be curated trendy western capsules to help style the perfect look for StageCoach and country concerts.

The music video of "Fast, Fast Fast" by Ronnie Watts can be downloaded HERE .

Campaign Imagery can be downloaded HERE .

SOURCE Pacsun