Pactman Selected for Seed Spot Accelerator and Microsoft Founder's Hub Startup Program

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pledge Software (the creator of Pactman: www.pactman.org ) is thrilled to announce its acceptance into two prestigious programs aimed at accelerating the growth and impact of startups: Seed Spot, a top social impact accelerator in the U.S., and the Microsoft Founder's Hub Startup Program.

Seed Spot is renowned for its commitment to supporting ventures with a mission to make a positive social or environmental impact. Pledge Software's innovative approach to revolutionizing philanthropy caught the attention of Seed Spot's discerning panel, leading to its selection for this esteemed program.

Furthermore, Pledge Software has been accepted into the Microsoft Founder's Hub Startup Program, which provides grants of up to $150,000 for server costs. This invaluable support from Microsoft will enable Pledge Software to scale its operations and enhance its platform's capabilities.

At the core of Pledge Software's mission is the development of a dynamic online marketplace that connects passionate donors with impactful nonprofits, transforming the landscape of philanthropy. Described as the 'Yelp for Nonprofits' meeting the spirit of GoFundMe, Pledge Software's platform simplifies the process of selecting and supporting the most effective nonprofits, regardless of geographical boundaries.

"In the world of giving, accessibility often trumps quality when it comes to donor decision-making," says Kolapo Akande of Pledge Software. "Our platform addresses this challenge by providing donors with reliable data on nonprofit effectiveness and facilitating seamless donations, regardless of location."

Pledge Software's innovative approach is powered by cutting-edge technology, including natural language processing and machine learning, enabling the platform to analyze user interactions and recommend the most efficient nonprofits aligned with donors' causes.

With the backing of Seed Spot and the support of the Microsoft Founder's Hub Startup Program, Pledge Software is poised to expand its reach and make an even greater impact in the philanthropic sector.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jim Jordan, 205-973-6939, [email protected], www.trypledge.org ; www.pactman.org

About Pledge Software: Pactman (www.Pactman.org) is a Dallas, TX based company whose vision is to make it easier for nonprofits and communities to get the scarce resources they need. In the words of the author Dan Pallotta, "We stand on the precipice of a possibility not known to any of our ancestors – a world free of most of the suffering that has plagued humanity since the beginning of time. Our greatest moral question is whether we will make this imagined world a reality."

