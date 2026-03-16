Pactum Launches Requisition Alignment Agent to Advance AI-Driven Procurement Workflows

The new AI agent validates policy-compliant procurement opportunities, allowing teams to scale negotiation processes inside existing enterprise platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactum, the pioneer in agentic AI for enterprise procurement, today announced the launch of its Requisition Alignment Agent, a new component of the company's AI-native platform embedded directly within enterprise procure-to-pay (P2P) systems such as SAP and Coupa. The new agent evaluates incoming procurement requests for completeness, policy compliance, and commercial relevance to determine whether meaningful negotiation opportunities exist before activating specialized AI agents that conduct negotiations autonomously.

The Requisition Alignment Agent automatically verifies contract terms, confirms preferred suppliers, checks pricing against approved price lists, and ensures the correct controls are applied to establish a reliable operational foundation that scales negotiation across large portions of supplier bases. As part of this process, the system can automatically correct discrepancies or flag them to buyers, helping resolve issues before they lead to downstream procurement delays or compliance risks.

"Requisition alignment is the foundation for scalable AI-driven procurement," said Paige Wei-Cox, Chief Product Officer at Pactum. "By automatically reviewing procurement requests and surfacing non-compliant or suboptimal submissions, the system removes a significant amount of manual triage work for buyers. Once requests are aligned and executed, Pactum's AI agents allow procurement teams to focus on higher-value strategic decisions while maintaining transparency, governance, and full control."

For operational buyers, the platform acts as a central workspace for managing day-to-day procurement activity. Once requisitions are aligned, the system identifies prioritized negotiation opportunities, provides relevant data and strategies, and enables buyers to quickly engage suppliers within their existing procurement process. Buyers can conduct negotiations themselves or allow agents to handle them autonomously across multiple supplier engagements simultaneously.

With a complete operational foundation in place, the Requisition Alignment Agent allows Pactum's AI agents to confidently engage suppliers and execute negotiations while preserving enterprise guardrails and oversight. This approach allows enterprises to capture value from unmanaged spending that traditionally falls outside strategic sourcing due to time and resource constraints.

Robert Baillie, Head of Procurement at SUEZ UK, a leading supplier in water and waste and resource management solutions to millions of people and businesses worldwide, said that the Requisition Alignment Agent's pilot program resulted in "Smarter, faster data-driven decision making, increased competition and transparency, and significant efficiency gains across tactical procurement, exactly what modern procurement should look like."

The launch of the Requisition Alignment Agent expands Pactum's AI-native procurement platform as the company continues to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to real-world execution. By connecting requisition alignment, opportunity identification, and autonomous negotiation into a unified workflow, Pactum captures greater savings, improves supplier outcomes, and drives stronger operational value from procurement operations for global enterprises.

For more information about Pactum and its groundbreaking AI-driven negotiation platform, visit www.pactum.com .

About Pactum:

Since 2019, Pactum has been leading the agentic AI transformation in procurement, empowering Chief Procurement Officers to add AI agents that work alongside humans. These trusted agents operate around the clock with autonomy and authority to find negotiation opportunities and close supplier deals at scale, producing tangible results that are visible in real time. Pactum agents are relied on by over 50 of the world's largest enterprises to expand procurement capacity and enable greater operational agility. Backed by proven ROI, enterprise-grade security, and a highly experienced team supporting change management, Pactum shifts procurement from a cost center to a source of competitive advantage. To learn more about how Pactum helps businesses optimize their negotiations, visit www.pactum.com.

SOURCE Pactum