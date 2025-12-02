PACU Foundation gifts $42,000 to seven North Carolina charities
Dec 02, 2025, 18:03 ET
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announced today that its charitable affiliate, the PACU Foundation, gifted $42,000 to seven North Carolina charities on Giving Tuesday, strengthening each organization's ability to assist area residents overcoming financial hardship.
Giving Tuesday was established in 2012 to promote giving back. Since then, it has evolved into a worldwide movement that inspires millions to donate and celebrate generosity annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
"We at the PACU Foundation believed this day is important to take part in," said PACU Foundation President Jean Golden-Rumer, adding, "This is why this is the fourth year we've held our annual check presentation on this day to honor the spirit of Giving Tuesday."
Since its formation in 2020, the PACU Foundation has donated over $100,000 to local charities. The foundation's ability to provide these funds comes from its generous corporate sponsors, fundraising event participants, and the dedication of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union employees and members.
Joining Golden-Rumer in the presentation were the PACU Foundation's Board Chair, Mary Vitale, and Gifting Committee Chairman, James Moore.
This year, the PACU Foundation gifted $6,000 to seven local organizations:
- Education Over Debt Foundation: Provides scholarships for African American high school students in Mecklenburg County pursuing high education and supports undocumented high school students of color seeking citizenship and continued education.
- Help, Incorporated's Square One Family Justice Center: Offers resources for financial safety to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse and human trafficking at the newly constructed SquareOne facility in Rockingham County.
- Mooresville Area Christian Mission: Addresses intergenerational poverty through crisis assistance, case management, and educational programming, serving Iredell County.
- A Storehouse for Jesus: As a volunteer-led distribution and medical ministry, assists residents in need due to financial constraints, illness, domestic violence and homelessness by providing clothing, food, and household care in Davie County and surrounding areas.
- Winston-Salem Rescue Mission: Supports Winston-Salem through recovery programs for men seeking life changes. It provides food and clothing to families in need, as well as on-site medical and dental care.
- Winston-Salem Street School: A private alternative high school for at-risk youth in the Winston-Salem area, provides a holistic approach to education, focusing on strengthening students academically, socially, physically and spiritually to help them earn a state-recognized diploma.
- The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro: Promotes women's self-reliance through needs assessment, resource coordination and access to essential community resources.
"It is an honor and privilege to contribute to the excellent work these area charities are doing in our communities, from supporting residents facing financial hardship to funding educational programs," Golden-Rumer said. "The PACU Foundation couldn't be prouder of the amount of money we've raised this year, thanks to the compassion of our donors. We're excited to keep the momentum going next year."
About PACU Foundation
A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation advances charitable giving to support access to financial literacy, education and training and disaster and emergency assistance for residents overcoming financial hardship throughout the Triad and Charlotte communities.
