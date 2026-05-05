Padagis Announces Shelf-Life Extension for Its Naloxone Nasal Spray

Generic opioid overdose reversal medication now offers 48 month extended shelf life, supporting broader access, affordability, and preparedness

ALLEGAN, Mich., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pharmaceutical provider Padagis® today announced that it is extending the shelf life of its Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray from 36 months to 48 months for its newly manufactured medicine, reinforcing the company's commitment to improving access to lifesaving, cost-effective medications.

"Expanding the shelf life of our Naloxone nasal spray is another step forward in our mission to increase access to high-quality, affordable medications for all," said Pamela Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Padagis. "By offering a longer-lasting product at a lower cost, we're helping our partners and communities better prepare, respond and ultimately save more lives."

The four-year expiration will apply to medicine planned for release in late Q3 and early Q4 of 2026. Padagis encourages all customers and consumers to continue following the expiration date printed on individual product packaging.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a meaningful decline in U.S. drug overdose deaths, with provisional data estimating approximately 71,500 deaths in the 12 months ending October 2025, a 17% decrease year-over-year. This follows an even steeper 24% decline in 2024 compared to 2023, marking one of the largest annual reductions on record.

"While this progress is encouraging, overdose remains a leading public health challenge, underscoring the continued need for accessible, reliable overdose reversal medication. Extending the shelf life of our naloxone product helps reduce waste, improves inventory management and ensures communities, first responders and healthcare providers are better equipped to respond when it matters most," continued Hoffman.

For more information about Padagis, visit www.padagis.com.

About Padagis

Based in Michigan, Padagis is relentlessly committed to reducing healthcare costs and improving accessibility by delivering high-quality medicine through innovative approaches. The pharmaceutical company is a leading provider of extended topical medications and other specialty drugs primarily in the United States. One of Padagis' flagship products is Naloxone, an over-the-counter nasal spray that acts as an antidote for opioid overdoses. Padagis is committed to making its Naloxone nasal spray widely available to help put an end to the opioid crisis and save lives. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at http://www.padagis.com.

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SOURCE Padagis