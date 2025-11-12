Padagis Awarded New York State Department of Health Naloxone Contract

By purchasing a generic naloxone product, New York State will save millions on healthcare costs while expanding critical access to opioid overdose reversal medication

ALLEGAN, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis® is proud to announce its selection as the supplier of naloxone, the life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, for New York State Department of Health. This contract represents a pivotal step in the state's mission to enhance access to this essential medication while simultaneously reducing costs for taxpayers.

"While New York's opioid overdose rates are finally trending in the right direction, it's critical that we keep building on that momentum by ensuring naloxone is within reach for every community," said Senator Nathalia Fernandez. "By turning to generic naloxone, we're stretching every public-health dollar further without sacrificing quality or effectiveness. These savings mean more doses, broader access, and ultimately, more lives saved."

By opting to purchase generic naloxone, New York State has the potential to save millions of dollars. These significant cost savings can be reallocated to enhance and expand critical overdose prevention initiatives, enabling broader access to this life-saving medication for more communities across the state. Padagis® Naloxone Nasal Spray 4 mg is a trusted solution, offering the same bioavailability and effectiveness as the brand name medicine, all while providing a more affordable alternative. This ensures that life-saving interventions remain accessible and sustainable, helping to address the ongoing public health crisis caused by opioid overdoses.

"We applaud New York State for taking this important step to expand access to life-saving medicine through generic options," said Pamela Hoffman, President of Padagis. "Padagis was founded on the belief that high-quality generics can and should play a vital role in public health. By choosing a generic supplier, New York is not only reducing costs but helping ensure more doses of naloxone reach the people who need it most."

About Padagis

Based in Allegan, Michigan, Padagis is relentlessly committed to reducing healthcare costs and improving accessibility by delivering high-quality medicine through innovative approaches. The pharmaceutical company is a leading provider of extended topical medications and other specialty drugs primarily in the United States. One of Padagis' flagship products is Naloxone, an over-the-counter nasal spray that acts as an antidote for opioid overdoses. Padagis is committed to making its Naloxone nasal spray widely available to help put an end to the opioid crisis and save lives. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at http://www.padagis.com .

