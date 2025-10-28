Padagis Invests More Than $36 Million to Expand Manufacturing in the U.S.

Investment enhances Padagis' domestic supply capacity and increases access to life-saving naloxone

ALLEGAN, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis®, a leading generic pharmaceuticals company, has announced an investment of over $36 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which includes the expansion of naloxone nasal spray production and packaging. Padagis began executing expansion plans to onshore naloxone production in 2023, representing a significant milestone in the company's long-term initiative to increase domestic production capacity. The additional capabilities will ensure faster delivery and greater access to Padagis' nasal sprays and specifically Padagis' naloxone. Padagis will begin manufacturing its naloxone in Minnesota by Q4 2025 with complete operational readiness by 2026.

Box of Padagis Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4mg.

"This is more than an investment, it's a commitment to saving lives," said Pamela Hoffman , President of Padagis. "By bringing naloxone production to the U.S., we can respond faster in times of urgent need and ensure this critical medication is always within reach for the communities who need it most."

The expansion strengthens Padagis' supply chain resilience, increases production capacity, reduces dependency on overseas shipping, and helps keep costs lower and stable for consumers, public health agencies, and community organizations. Additionally, with this move to have manufacturing, assembly, and distribution in the U.S., Padagis will strengthen its distribution network and capacity to continue rapid delivery of naloxone across the country.

To learn more about Padagis and its OTC naloxone nasal spray, visit padagisnaloxone.com .

About Padagis

Based in Allegan, Michigan, Padagis is relentlessly committed to reducing healthcare costs and improving accessibility by delivering high-quality medicine through innovative approaches. The pharmaceutical company is a leading provider of extended topical medications and other specialty drugs primarily in the United States. One of Padagis' flagship products is Naloxone, an over-the-counter nasal spray that acts as an antidote for opioid overdoses. Padagis is committed to making its Naloxone nasal spray widely available to help put an end to the opioid crisis and save lives. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at http://www.padagis.com .

