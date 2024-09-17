Padraig Harrington, Steven Alker and K.J. Choi Commit to Compete in Inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three more of the top players in the current Charles Schwab Cup standings, No. 3 Steven Alker, No. 6 K.J. Choi and No. 9 Padraig Harrington, have declared their intention to compete in the inaugural Simmons Bank Championship, October 21-27, tournament officials announced today.

Earlier, No. 1 Ernie Els, a four-time major champion, and No. 10 Jerry Kelly committed to play. Now five of the top ten in the current Charles Schwab Cup standings are heading to Little Rock.

Harrington, 53, owns eight career titles on the PGA TOUR Champions, two of those this season. One of those victories was the DICK'S Open, which he won for the third consecutive year. Harrington also has made seven starts on the PGA TOUR this year, with his best finish a T22 at The Open Championship.

The Irishman won six times on the PGA TOUR, including three major championships—The Open Championship in 2007, the PGA Championship and The Open Championship in 2008. Harrington was a member of Europe's Ryder Cup team six times and served as Europe's Captain in 2020.

Alker, 63, has eight wins since he started playing on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2020.The New Zealander has 51 top-ten finishes in 69 starts during that period. One of those was a T5 on Sunday. The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup champion won four times that year, including the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. This year he owns one title and has been among the top ten 12 times.

Choi, 54, won The Senior Open Championship in June for his first major title on the PGA TOUR Champions and his second career win.

The Republic of South Korea native won eight times on the PGA TOUR between 2002 and 2011. His last win on the PGA TOUR was THE PLAYERS Championship in 2011. He was on three International Teams for the Presidents Cup, which is being contested next week in Canada.

The inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas with activities throughout the week of Oct. 21-27. Tournament play will take place Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. The tournament will serve as the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money and a chance to earn their spot among the top 36 in the final event of the season.

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be the first-ever PGA TOUR event held in Arkansas, and the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament held in the state since the Korn Ferry Tour's Fort Smith Classic, which was last contested in 2010. Net proceeds from the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will used by the tournament's charitable arm to support multiple nonprofit organizations in the state of Arkansas.

For more information about the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, to purchase tickets and to stay up to date on tournament news, visit the tournament website, simmonsbankchampionship.com.

