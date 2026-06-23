MIAMI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three family-owned premium cigar manufacturers — Padrón , Arturo Fuente , and Davidoff — together capture an estimated 29.5% of all premium cigar citations inside AI search engines including ChatGPT , Claude , Perplexity , and Google AI Overviews, according to a new index released today by communications firm 5W . The U.S. embargo on Cuban cigars creates a structural asymmetry that routes "best Cuban cigar" prompts away from the Cuban-origin Cohiba, Montecristo, and Romeo y Julieta and toward their non-Cuban General Cigar and Altadis USA counterparts.

The Cigar & Pipe AI Visibility Index 2026 ran 60-plus consumer-intent prompts through the four leading AI engines in Q1 2026 and ranked the top 25 premium cigar brands by estimated citation share.

Top 10 by AI citation share:

The U.S. premium cigar market imported 200.9 million premium handmade cigars in the first half of 2025 alone, per Tobacco Insider . The global luxury cigar market is projected to reach $27.7 billion by 2035 at a 7.5% CAGR. 52.3% of U.S. cigar retailers named Padrón or Arturo Fuente as their best-selling brand in the 2025 Cigar Aficionado Cigar Insider Retailer Survey — a measurement that closely tracks the AI citation surface.

Three structural patterns emerged:

The study also flagged an 18% AI hedge-or-refusal rate on tobacco-content prompts — the second-highest of any consumer category 5W has measured, exceeded only by cannabis. "Premium cigars is the smallest, most tradition-bound, most family-controlled major luxury category in America," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W . "The citation-share economics inside AI answers map almost perfectly onto the structure of the underlying industry. Padrón, Arturo Fuente, and Davidoff have built citation lock through decades of Cigar Aficionado coverage, vertical integration, and family-ownership narrative. The conglomerate-owned mass-market brands manufacturing the bulk of U.S. premium cigar volume by unit are systematically underweighted by the engines that now answer the question every new aficionado asks first."

Regulatory citation events tracked in the 2026 edition include the January 1, 2026 effective date of California's Unflavored Tobacco List and the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California's 2025 rejection of the Premium Cigar Association lawsuit against the law, as well as Scandinavian Tobacco Group's August 2025 portfolio repricing following the elimination of the 5% tariff surcharge.

Methodology: 5W ran 60-plus premium cigar consumer-intent prompts through ChatGPT (GPT-4, GPT-5), Claude (Sonnet, Opus 4.7), Perplexity , and Google AI Overviews during January–March 2026. Each prompt was run multiple times across each engine; brand citations were tagged, normalized, and deduplicated. Prompts spanned five sub-categories: family-owned premium, conglomerate cigar portfolios, Cuban cigar brands (with embargo caveat), specialty retailers and lounges ( JR Cigars , Famous Smoke Shop , Cigars International ), and pipe tobacco specifically.

The full study is available at www.5wpr.com/research/cigar-pipe-ai-visibility-index-2026 . For 5W's Generative Engine Optimization practice and Lifestyle PR practice , visit 5wpr.com .

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations