Paessler AG secures strategic investment from Turn/River Capital

Since its founding in 1997, Paessler AG has been a leader in developing innovative monitoring solutions for businesses of all sizes across various industries. With over 500,000 users, the company has played a critical role in optimizing IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures worldwide. This investment by Turn/River Capital, a B2B software-focused firm with over a decade of investment experience in Europe, marks an important milestone in Paessler's next phase of growth.

Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler AG, remarked, "Joining forces with Turn/River opens new avenues for Paessler. The firm's expertise in operations and strategic market expansion will empower us to scale even faster and enhance our ability to deliver value to present and future customers."

Dirk Paessler, founder of Paessler AG, has steered the company with a pioneering spirit in network monitoring technology. His passion for technological innovation has established Paessler as a global leader in IT infrastructure management.

Dirk Paessler said, "We've turned a dorm-room project into a global success without Silicon Valley roots, growing to hundreds of thousands of customers solely through our team's dedication. Over the years, around 100 individual shareholders have helped to shape our company and I will always be grateful for their trust. We've navigated numerous development phases, continuously learning and driven by a vision of delivering functional, user-friendly software with great value and outstanding customer service. Now, our team, along with Turn/River, will spearhead the next exciting chapter of Paessler's growth. We've secured the ideal partner to propel us forward — we're just beginning!"

Turn/River, based in San Francisco, CA, specializes in scaling software companies capital-efficiently. The firm's investment strategy involves substantial operational support in areas such as sales, marketing, customer success, and talent acquisition, in addition to providing capital. This hands-on approach has enabled them to accelerate their software companies to new stages of growth, particularly European company expansion into North America and worldwide.

Joanne Yuan, Partner, Investments, of Turn/River Capital, stated, "Paessler represents exactly the type of software leader we seek: innovative and driven, with the ability to accelerate its enterprise platform development and expand in new markets. This is not merely an investment, but a partnership aimed at fostering significant growth and realizing the full potential of Paessler's impressive product suite on a global scale."

As Turn/River and Paessler begin this exciting new chapter, they are committed to enhancing value for their customers and positively impacting the global technology landscape.

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 190 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com .

About Turn/River

Turn/River Capital is a software investor that uses a proprietary growth engineering approach to accelerate revenue and build enduring value. We provide data-driven methods, hands-on operational support and flexible capital to catalyze the next phase of growth. As a team of founders and operators, we have firsthand experience scaling go-to-market and solving its challenges. Turn/River was founded in 2012 and invests globally with a particular focus in North America and Europe.

For more information, visit www.turnriver.com .

SOURCE Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts