Paessler PRTG Data Hub enables seamless collaboration between IT and security while reducing network traffic and cutting costs

Combining cost-saving potential with streamlined compliance management

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler proudly presents its latest PRTG extension, Paessler PRTG Data Hub, which enables IT professionals and their organizations to reduce costs, optimize network traffic, and streamline compliance management. By enabling IT professionals to filter and forward log data intelligently, it ensures seamless collaboration across ITOps, DevOps, site reliability engineering, and SecOps teams while addressing evolving regulatory demands.

Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler AG How PRTG Data Hub works.

PRTG Data Hub processes log data efficiently, allowing it to be filtered by protocol, severity, and relevance before being distributed to multiple endpoints, such as SIEM platforms, PRTG, or other analytics tools. This enables long-term storage and advanced analysis while reducing redundancies, lowering network traffic, and cutting overall logging costs. By simplifying audits and supporting regulations like NIS2, NIST, and TISAX, PRTG Data Hub bridges the gap between IT and security teams, fostering collaboration and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

As IT environments grow increasingly complex, the ability to manage syslog data effectively is essential. PRTG Data Hub's filtering and forwarding capabilities empower organizations to focus on what matters most—storing high-severity logs securely while summarizing or discarding low-priority data. This targeted approach not only reduces storage costs but also minimizes network load, enabling IT departments to work more effectively with their security counterparts to address critical incidents quickly.

PRTG Data Hub ensures the immutability of log data during processing and forwarding, maintaining the integrity of sensitive information. By preserving this immutability, organizations can rely on tamper-proof records for compliance and audit purposes. This makes it easier to meet regulatory requirements and ensures that logs remain a trusted source of information across the enterprise.

"We listened to our customers' needs and focused on delivering a solution that enhances efficiency, saves costs, and prepares them for the challenges of tomorrow's IT landscape," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler GmbH. "PRTG Data Hub reduces logging overhead, enables seamless team collaboration, and helps organizations comply with complex regulations, all while expanding the functionalities of our products to deliver lasting value."

PRTG Data Hub represents a significant step towards future-ready monitoring. By enhancing data collection, processing, and distribution capabilities, it simplifies log management while reducing infrastructure costs. The extension will officially launch in December 2024 for Linux systems, with Windows support planned for next year. PRTG Data Hub is included with PRTG subscription licenses of 2,500 sensors or more.

For more information, please visit www.paessler.com/prtg/extensions/prtg-data-hub

PRTG Data Hub Graphic Downloadable Files:

ABOUT PAESSLER GMBH

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com

SOURCE Paessler GmbH - The Monitoring Experts