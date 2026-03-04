Pagos Transforms Payments Data From Harmonized to AI-Ready

Since 2021, Pagos has been solving exactly this problem with a bottom-up approach to payments data. Connecting directly to a merchant's various processors, Pagos ingests data at the transaction level, capturing every payment event, normalizing it against a unified data model, and enriching it with additional context from both the broader payments ecosystem and the merchant's own business. The result is a single, harmonized and verified dataset that tells you what actually happened across your entire payments operation at levels never seen before.

To date, Pagos has ingested and optimized performance for over 16 billion transaction events from its enterprise merchant roster, representing more than $1.3 trillion in transaction volume. Every event ingested fuels the Pagos data engine, and makes it smarter.

Beyond the Basics of Real Payments Data Harmonization

Basic payments data harmonization solves a real problem: different processors label the same fields differently (or not at all), use inconsistent formatting, and deliver data through wildly different methods, including APIs, batch files, and manual downloads. For any company running payments across multiple processors, this fragmentation makes timely, accurate, and direct comparisons or comprehensive oversight nearly impossible.

Pagos has solved this since day one. The Pagos Insights platform connects to top payment processors via both API and batch ingestion, normalizing fields and assembling a unified, harmonized data stream that makes performance metrics instantly comparable across your entire payments stack.

But Pagos was designed with a larger mission, and harmonization is just the beginning.

The Full Data Picture: Every Event Type, Every Level of Detail

The Pagos platform harmonizes the complete payments data spectrum, from conversion, transactions and payment verifications all the way to chargeback, refund, fraud, and cost data. By going beyond transaction-only analysis, Pagos provides merchants with a single, unified view of both operational performance and economics. To further arm payments teams with context and transparency, Pagos preserves full drill-down capability to the individual transaction level. Start from high-level trends in consumer behavior or acceptance costs, then dig into the specific events driving them without ever leaving the platform.

Pagos drives these outcomes with APIs built with real-life business use cases in mind:

The Pagos Data Ingestion API captures real-time data that never makes it to processors, including failed attempts and pre-authorization signals. This ensures your harmonized dataset reflects what actually happened, not just what the processor recorded.

The Enrichment API lets businesses tag transactions with their own business context: customer acquisition channels, product lines, customer segments, geographic regions, retry attempts, and more. The result is a dataset that reflects how your business is actually organized, not how a processor configured your account.

Beyond merchant-supplied context, Pagos further enriches every transaction event using its BIN database, automatically appending data points like issuing bank, card type, card brand, payment method, and alternative routing options at the moment of ingestion. Every week, Pagos receives updated BIN data directly from the four major global card networks (Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and Discover) and from many local debit networks around the world; as a result, CPTO and co-founder Albert Drouart notes "Pagos merchants work with richer data and insights than anything they could assemble on their own."

A Data Platform That Grows With You

Pagos is a data platform first. While clean data visualization and monitoring is a powerful output of that platform, the foundation supports an expanding set of use cases outside of charts and dashboards. Whether you're seeking internal analytics, executive reporting, cost optimization, increased revenue, fraud analysis, A/B testing, or industry benchmarking, Pagos has you covered. As AI and agentic workflows increasingly dominate team operations and your team's needs evolve, the platform evolves with them—without requiring you to migrate data or rebuild infrastructure.

Clean data out means meeting teams wherever they work:

Dashboards, visualizations, and anomaly detection for payments teams who need immediate insights

Data export to your existing data warehouse or analytics stack

MCP server for enabling large language models (LLMs) to query your harmonized payments data directly, in natural language, in real time

Built for the AI Era, Four Years in the Making

As companies invest heavily in AI to transform their operations, the quality and accessibility of underlying data becomes the deciding factor. The promise of AI-powered payments intelligence is only as good as the data feeding it. This is where the Pagos foundation really shines. By handling the full complexity of data ingestion, harmonization, and enrichment, Pagos lets teams direct their AI investment toward generating insights and driving outcomes, not cleaning up the data chaos that makes payments such a difficult domain to work in.

Customers have access to harmonized data within minutes of connecting their processors to Pagos, with no code required to get started. That's just the foundation of what they have to offer.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Pagos is a 2024 Fintech Innovation 50 honoree, providing data-driven payments intelligence solutions that help businesses maximize revenue and minimize costs. The company powers payments optimization for leading global brands including Adobe, Eventbrite, GoFundMe, StubHub, Ultra Mobile, and Warner Bros. Discovery (Max).

Pagos is backed by Arbor Ventures, Infinity Ventures, Point72 Ventures, Tarsadia, and Underscore VC and has a global team spanning ten countries. To learn more, visit www.pagos.ai .

SOURCE Pagos