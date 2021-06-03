Paine Schwartz Appoints Lutz Goedde and Alexander Corbacho to Firm's Partnership

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the appointment of Dr. Lutz Goedde, former Senior Partner of McKinsey and Company, and Alexander Corbacho, Managing Director of Paine Schwartz, as the firm's newest Partners. Dr. Goedde will officially join the firm in August.

Dr. Goedde brings 25-plus years of experience in the food and agribusiness sector. He most recently served as the global leader of McKinsey's work in agriculture and food, where he advised companies on developing growth strategies, implementing commercial excellence initiatives and executing on operational improvement. He also worked with private equity firms and institutional investors on strategies for investing in the sector across developed and emerging markets. Before joining McKinsey, Dr. Goedde was a member of the leadership team that built the agricultural development program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He also spent several years running a global agribusiness operation as CEO of Alta Genetics, a cattle genetics improvement company based in Canada.

Mr. Corbacho is a ten-year veteran at Paine Schwartz. During his tenure at the firm, he has helped identify and execute several successful investments and worked closely with portfolio company management teams to drive substantial value creation. He currently serves on the boards of AgroFresh Solutions, SNFL Group, and Verisem. Previously, he served on the board of Verdesian Life Sciences.

"We are pleased to welcome Lutz and Alex to the partnership group and leadership team," said Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz. "Lutz brings deep experience investing in, advising, and helping global food and agribusiness companies execute concrete value creation initiatives, as well as drive growth. He will lead value creation efforts across our portfolio, in addition to working on new investments and broader firm growth initiatives. Overall, we believe his expertise will benefit and expand our existing leadership position as an investor in this sector. Just as importantly, we have known and worked closely with him for many years, and believe he is a perfect fit for the culture of our firm."

Mr. Schwartz added, "Alex has been an integral member of the firm and his promotion is well deserved. Since joining Paine Schwartz, he has helped us execute successfully across all stages of the investment process from idea generation to exit. He is a culture carrier, a proven leader, and someone who will continue to add significant value as we continue to grow."

"I am excited to take this next step in my career by joining Paine Schwartz, which has earned its reputation of being a leading and respected player in global food chain investing," said Dr. Goedde. "I have developed great respect for Kevin and the rest of the Paine Schwartz team over many years of working together, and look forward to working alongside them to enhance the performance of our portfolio companies, as well as source and identify new investment opportunities."

"It is a privilege to join the firm's partnership, which is comprised of industry-leading professionals whom I am fortunate to call mentors, colleagues and friends," said Mr. Corbacho. "I look forward to advancing the firm's mission in sustainable food chain investing – creating value for our investors and stakeholders in this new leadership role."

About Dr. Lutz Goedde

Dr. Goedde most recently served as the global leader of McKinsey's work in agriculture and food. Before joining McKinsey, Dr. Goedde was a member of the leadership team that built the agricultural development program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Prior to that, he spent several years running a global agribusiness operation as CEO of Alta Genetics, a cattle genetics improvement company based in Canada. Dr. Goedde began his career as an internal consultant at Bayer Crop Science. Dr. Goedde received his M.B.A. in strategy studies from Amos Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College, along with an MSc and PhD in agricultural economics from the University of Bonn.

About Alexander Corbacho

Mr. Corbacho joined Paine Schwartz Partners in 2012. Prior to Paine Schwartz, Mr. Corbacho worked at UBS Investment Bank in the firm's leveraged finance origination and financial sponsor coverage groups. While there, he worked to provide debt financing, capital structure solutions, and advisory services for a variety of companies and financial sponsors, including Paine Schwartz Partners. Mr. Corbacho serves on the boards of AgroFresh Solutions, SNFL Group, and Verisem. Previously, he served on the board of Verdesian Life Sciences. He is a graduate of Boston University.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com .

Contacts:

Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

SOURCE Paine Schwartz Partners

Related Links

https://www.paineschwartz.com

