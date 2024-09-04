Paine Schwartz Partners Adds Adam Klein as Managing Director on its Investment Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the addition of Adam Klein as a Managing Director on its Investment Team. Mr. Klein brings over 20 years of investment experience, most recently at Crestview Partners where he focused on private equity investments in North America and Europe, leading the firm's climate and sustainability efforts.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz Partners, said "We are pleased to welcome Adam to the team. His addition marks another important step in our efforts to build a robust, high caliber Investment Team and further expands our deal sourcing, execution, and value creation capabilities. His experience in climate and responsible investing will also bolster Paine Schwartz's leadership in agricultural decarbonization and sustainability. As the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food and agribusiness, we are continuing to invest in talent alongside our strong growth in AUM, currently at over $6 billion."

Mr. Klein commented, "It is a privilege to join Paine Schwartz Partners, a firm recognized for its deep and successful experience investing in the food and agribusiness sector and its leadership in sustainability. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues and our Head of Sustainability to identify, execute, and create value across the food value chain."

About Adam Klein

Prior to joining Paine Schwartz Partners, Mr. Klein was a Partner at Crestview Partners where he worked for 17 years, focusing on private equity investing in North America and Europe. At Crestview, Mr. Klein was a member of the Investment Committee, Head of the Climate and Sustainability investment team, Co-head of the Energy vertical, and Chairman of the Responsible Investing Committee. Mr. Klein began his career in investment banking at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and then private equity at Centennial Ventures. Mr. Klein is a graduate of Harvard College (A.B. in Economics, cum laude) and Harvard Business School (M.B.A.).

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

