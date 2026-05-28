Paine Schwartz Partners Releases Ninth Annual Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the publication of its ninth Annual Sustainability Report, which highlights sustainability priorities and progress at the firm and its portfolio companies. The 2026 report can be viewed and downloaded on Paine Schwartz's website.

"We have been proud to lead at the forefront of sustainable food chain investing. Our strategies, policies, philosophies, and resources have continued to advance over the years – but our mission has never wavered: to deliver returns to our investors while building more sustainable and healthy food systems, especially as we face the mounting pressures of population growth, climate change, and nature loss," said Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz. "Drawing on more than 20 years of sector experience, we have developed an investment approach that integrates sustainability considerations throughout the investment lifecycle to support long-term value creation."

Highlights from the report include:

Detailed portfolio company profiles, outlining individual portfolio company sustainability value propositions, sustainability progress since investment, 2025 sustainability highlights, and specific outcomes from sustainability initiatives

Key portfolio-wide sustainability outcomes, including 60 million+ acres supported by sustainable agricultural products and practices, and 8 trillion+ calories of healthy and better-for-you foods produced and enabled

Quantified real world impacts attributable to each Paine Schwartz portfolio company leveraging the Sustainable Development Investments (SDI) taxonomy

Robust year-over-year time-series data to track progress against environmental, human, and corporate KPIs across the portfolio, with 126 data points collected from each portfolio company

Descriptions of new and ongoing initiatives to advance Paine Schwartz's sustainability program including: The development of a Sustainability Value Proposition Framework that sets a more rigorous and practical approach to improve measurement, assess outcomes, and connect sustainability directly to value creation The launch of a portfolio-wide cybersecurity program The recent sale of portfolio company AgBiTech to BASF Agricultural Solutions as an example of how sustainability-focused innovation can drive both commercial performance and strategic buyer interest The continuation of portfolio company-specific Sustainability Data Insight Reports to provide data-driven suggestions for sustainability performance improvement, with 100% of portfolio companies in the process of implementing recommendations provided in 2025 Engagements with portfolio companies to support them in articulating and measuring their impact to help generate returns for investors

Climate and nature disclosures aligned with recommendations from Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD)

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6.5 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

Contacts:

Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

SOURCE Paine Schwartz Partners