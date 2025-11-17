Paine Schwartz Partners Launches BetterCo Holdings and Announces Investments in Crisp and Lucky Energy

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners ("Paine Schwartz"), a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the formation of BetterCo Holdings, L.P. ("BetterCo"), the newest platform investment of Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund VI ("Fund VI"). BetterCo is a newly formed portfolio company designed to aggregate investments in high-growth companies in downstream products and services across different segments of the better-for-you food and beverage value chain. BetterCo's first two holdings are in Crisp Inc. ("Crisp"), a commerce intelligence and AI platform for the global food supply chain, and Lucky Energy ("Lucky"), a fast-growing, better-for-you energy drink brand.

BetterCo Holdings

BetterCo Holdings was established to focus on high-growth companies in the downstream food and beverage value chain. The platform will build on Paine Schwartz's strong track record in downstream investments that promote health, wellness, and sustainability, including its current investments in the food and beverage space (such as Promix, Suja Life, and Urban Farmer), as well as its food & ag software and services investments (including FoodChain ID, Registrar, and Chex Finer Foods). Through BetterCo, Paine Schwartz Partners aims to partner with exciting, high-growth companies that are transforming how food is produced, distributed, and consumed.

Crisp

Founded in 2016, Crisp is an AI-driven commerce intelligence platform that connects brands, retailers, and distributors to enable real-time visibility and decision-making across the global food supply chain. Its technology helps customers reduce waste, prevent stockouts, and optimize operations through advanced data integration and automation. Crisp serves over 7,000 CPG companies and retailers globally and continues to expand its suite of AI-powered tools to drive efficiency and sustainability across the sector. Crisp represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a scaling, high-ROI AI data platform operating at the intersection of commerce, supply chain, and sustainability. The investment from BetterCo will fund AI agent commercialization, go-to-market expansion, and continued margin optimization.

Lucky Energy

Founded in 2023, Lucky Energy is a better-for-you energy drink brand offering zero-sugar, zero-calorie energy drinks made with functional ingredients and natural caffeine to deliver clean energy without artificial additives. As one of the fastest-growing energy beverage brands in the U.S., Lucky has quickly gained traction across key markets in the U.S., breaking into the Top 20 brands within two years of launch. With strong retail velocity, national distribution growth, and robust digital engagement, Lucky is redefining the energy drink category for health-conscious consumers seeking cleaner energy options. The investment from BetterCo will support distribution expansion and brand building, including retail and brand marketing, retail promotions, inventory and production, new retail distributions, and increasing sales headcount. Paine Schwartz will appoint two of its Operating Directors to Lucky's Board of Directors: James Brennan, co-founder of Suja Life and founder and CEO of Enlightened Brand Ventures, and Bob DeBorde, Chairman of Suja Life and Promix Nutrition.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz Partners, said, "BetterCo reflects our continued focus on investing in companies that are reshaping the food and beverage landscape through innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to health and wellness. Lucky and Crisp exemplify our strategy of supporting businesses that deliver healthier products and smarter systems for the global food chain. Both offer compelling opportunities to scale proven models in the growing better-for-you and technology-enabled segments of the downstream food value chain. We look forward to partnering with their exceptional management teams and to expanding BetterCo with additional high-quality opportunities already in our pipeline."

About BetterCo Holdings

BetterCo Holdings is a holding company designed to aggregate investments in high-growth businesses providing products and/or services across different segments of the better-for-you food and beverage value chain. BetterCo is investing in companies that are transforming how food is produced, distributed, and consumed. BetterCo Holdings is a portfolio company of Paine Schwartz Partners. Learn more at www.bettercoholdings.com.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6.5 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. Learn more at www.paineschwartz.com.

About Crisp

Over $15 trillion in goods flow through global supply chains annually. But the data required to optimize movement of goods is disconnected and siloed. As the leading retail data company, Crisp leverages AI to facilitate the integration, access, and exchange of retail data between CPG brands, retailers, and distributors, providing unprecedented visibility to optimize retail sales and the supply chain infrastructure. Trusted by 7,000+ brands representing more than $2.5 trillion in retail sales across over 250K stores, Crisp transforms a brand's own retail data into a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.gocrisp.com.

About Lucky Energy

Lucky Energy is a simpler, better-for-you energy drink. Founded by serial beverage visionary Richard Laver, Lucky Energy elevates performance with clean ingredients, bold natural flavor, and 33% fewer ingredients than traditional energy drinks. Each can is powered by a proprietary blend of five super-ingredients, including maca and beta-alanine, formulated to sharpen focus, boost endurance, and sustain drive. With 0 sugar, 0 calories, and 0 artificial additives, Lucky Energy fuels the athletes, creators, and everyday achievers who make their own luck—one intentional move at a time. Lucky Energy is available online at LuckyBevCo.com, TikTok Shops, Amazon, and in more than 15,000 retail locations nationwide. Learn more at www.luckybevco.com.

