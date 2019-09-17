Paine Schwartz Partners Makes Growth Equity Investment in Advanced Agrilytics

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced that it has made its first growth equity investment through its Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund V ("Fund V") in Advanced Agrilytics (the "Company"), an agronomics services business with advanced precision analytics capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Huntington, Indiana and soon to open a new headquarters in Indianapolis, Advanced Agrilytics delivers independent precision farming advice to row-crop growers, helping growers interpret agronomic data and manage inputs and practices effectively to dramatically increase yields. Since its founding in 2013, Advanced Agrilytics has accrued significant amounts of efficacy data validating its holistic approach. The Company's team of agronomists and scientists have multiple decades of experience in soil science, crop physiology, data science and prescriptive application development.

Kess Berg and other members of the Advanced Agrilytics leadership team will continue serving growers with enhanced capabilities and implementation advice. Plans to augment the leadership team and expand customer, agronomic and data science teams with top industry talent are underway.

"We pride ourselves at Advanced Agrilytics on our dedication to the science of agriculture; through better understanding key obstacles facing growers and continuing to provide innovation at the farm gate. Paine Schwartz's unparalleled agribusiness experience and deep understanding of sustainable food chain investing make them the ideal partner as we move forward toward the future of farming," said Kess Berg, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Agrilytics. "We are excited to partner with Paine Schwartz's resources and expertise as we work to expand our business by applying our holistic agronomic approach to helping even more growers achieve the optimal yield possible on each one of their acres."

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding Partner of Paine Schwartz, said, "We are pleased with this investment in Advanced Agrilytics through Fund V. The Company's differentiated platform and high-touch service offering have it positioned to capture growth opportunities by meeting the increasing demand by farmers to apply precision analytics to increase yields. Together with Kess and the rest of the Advanced Agrilytics team, we look forward to driving growth and scaling the business by adding additional data scientists and agronomic professionals."

About Advanced Agrilytics

Advanced Agrilytics is a team of agronomists and scientists enabled by advanced precision analytic capabilities, helping growers interpret and utilize their field data to influence their yields. With precise data the Advanced Agrilytics team works directly with growers in their fields to understand each input, practice and the attributes of every acre throughout the season resulting in higher yields. This high-touch approach ground-truths prescriptions, agronomic advice, and results. For further information, please see www.advancedagrilytics.com.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

