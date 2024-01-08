Paine Schwartz Partners Adds Helis Zulijani-Boye as Managing Director on its Investment Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the addition of Helis Zulijani-Boye as a Managing Director on its Investment Team. Ms. Zulijani-Boye brings 16 years of investment experience, most recently focused on middle market private and growth equity at Newlight Partners, a spin-out from Soros Fund Management.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz Partners, said "Helis has significant experience sourcing, executing and actively managing investments, and we are pleased to welcome her to Paine Schwartz. Helis's addition marks another important step in our efforts to bring top talent to our Investment Team. She also increases the number of senior women at our organization, with seven of the last ten senior hires across the firm being women. As the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food and agribusiness, we are continuing to invest in talent alongside our strong growth in AUM, currently at over $6 billion. Moving forward, we will continue to opportunistically add strong, diverse and exceptional professionals as we further expand our firm's capabilities."

Ms. Zulijani-Boye commented, "I am thrilled to join Paine Schwartz Partners, a firm with such deep and successful experience investing in the food and agribusiness sector. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to identify, execute and create value across the sustainable food chain."

About Helis Zulijani-Boye

Prior to joining Paine Schwartz Partners, Ms. Zulijani-Boye worked at Newlight Partners and its predecessor, the Strategic Investments Group at Soros Fund Management, for ten years where she was focused on middle market private and growth equity investing globally. Prior to Soros, she spent four years with the Charterhouse Group, focused on middle market private equity investing in the consumer and business services area. Ms. Zulijani-Boye began her career in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and the structured credit group at The Carlyle Group. She is a graduate of Harvard University, Cum Laude, with a B.A in Economics and a Citation in German Language.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

Contacts:

Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

SOURCE Paine Schwartz Partners