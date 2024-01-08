Paine Schwartz Partners Adds Helis Zulijani-Boye as Managing Director on its Investment Team

News provided by

Paine Schwartz Partners

08 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the addition of Helis Zulijani-Boye as a Managing Director on its Investment Team. Ms. Zulijani-Boye brings 16 years of investment experience, most recently focused on middle market private and growth equity at Newlight Partners, a spin-out from Soros Fund Management.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz Partners, said "Helis has significant experience sourcing, executing and actively managing investments, and we are pleased to welcome her to Paine Schwartz. Helis's addition marks another important step in our efforts to bring top talent to our Investment Team. She also increases the number of senior women at our organization, with seven of the last ten senior hires across the firm being women. As the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food and agribusiness, we are continuing to invest in talent alongside our strong growth in AUM, currently at over $6 billion. Moving forward, we will continue to opportunistically add strong, diverse and exceptional professionals as we further expand our firm's capabilities."

Ms. Zulijani-Boye commented, "I am thrilled to join Paine Schwartz Partners, a firm with such deep and successful experience investing in the food and agribusiness sector. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to identify, execute and create value across the sustainable food chain."

About Helis Zulijani-Boye
Prior to joining Paine Schwartz Partners, Ms. Zulijani-Boye worked at Newlight Partners and its predecessor, the Strategic Investments Group at Soros Fund Management, for ten years where she was focused on middle market private and growth equity investing globally. Prior to Soros, she spent four years with the Charterhouse Group, focused on middle market private equity investing in the consumer and business services area. Ms. Zulijani-Boye began her career in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and the structured credit group at The Carlyle Group. She is a graduate of Harvard University, Cum Laude, with a B.A in Economics and a Citation in German Language.

About Paine Schwartz Partners
A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

Contacts:
Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449

SOURCE Paine Schwartz Partners

Also from this source

Paine Schwartz Partners Adds Head of Sustainability and Chief Transformation Officer to Portfolio Excellence Platform and Director to Investment Team

Paine Schwartz Partners Adds Head of Sustainability and Chief Transformation Officer to Portfolio Excellence Platform and Director to Investment Team

Paine Schwartz Partners ("Paine Schwartz"), a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the addition of two new functional...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.