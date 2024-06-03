Paine Schwartz Partners Releases Seventh Annual Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Paine Schwartz Partners ("Paine Schwartz"), a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the publication of its seventh Annual Sustainability Report, which highlights sustainability priorities and progress at the firm and its portfolio companies. The report can be viewed and downloaded on Paine Schwartz's website.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz, said, "Our 2024 Annual Sustainability Report details our continued progress and stewardship towards advancing sustainability and social responsibility throughout the food and agribusiness sector. We remain as convinced as ever that resilient, productive, and healthy food systems are not only critical to our planet and the global population, but also an important sector in which investment is needed. We are committed to working to create a more sustainable, secure, and productive food system on behalf of our investors, portfolio companies, employees, and communities around the world."

Highlights from the report include:

A detailed review of progress across the Paine Schwartz portfolio outlining individual portfolio company sustainability propositions, 2023 sustainability highlights, and future sustainability goals, many of which are linked to CEO compensation

Quantifying real world impact attributable to each Paine Schwartz portfolio company leveraging the Sustainable Development Investments (SDI) taxonomy

Inclusion of robust year-over-year time-series data to track progress against environmental, human, and corporate KPIs across the portfolio

Aggregated portfolio sustainability data highlights such as:

92% of majority-owned companies have one or more directors on their board that is non-male or non-white



100% of companies have one or more efforts to reduce the environmental impact of their operations

Hiring of the firm's first ever Head of Sustainability

Addition of Agricultural Decarbonization & Nature Hunting Ground

Becoming an Early Adopter of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD)

Formalizing the Fund VI LP Sustainability Council and holding the first meeting in 2023 to provide a discussion forum around sustainability best practices across a global investor base

Being recognized as "Impact Firm of the Year (Food System)" by New Private Markets and receiving ten Agri Investor awards, including "Fund Manager of the Year," "Deal of the Year," and "Equity Fundraising of the Year" for both the Global and Americas categories

Deepening our commitments around Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging and hiring women into seven of the last ten senior roles

Joining the Women's Awareness Initiative, a program committed to bridging the gender diversity gap in the asset management industry, and hosting several women's events as part of this pledge

Hosting our second annual No Obstacles: Race for the Warriors event to benefit Hope for the Warriors®, a nonprofit supporting programs for service members, veterans and military families, raising more than $700,000 , the organization's largest fundraising event in its history

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

