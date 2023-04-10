Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market Report 2022: Featuring Daiichi Sankyo Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis & More

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Increasing Prevalence Remains the Key Impeder

Diabetes has become one of the largest global health care diseases of the 21 st century. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDCP, the population prevalence of diabetes in the North America is approaching 10% and is increasing by 5% each year. The number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.

Spread of diabetes has been emerging more rapidly in low & middle income countries than in high income countries. Approximately, 60 million people in the European Region are living with this disease, by straining the Region's economies and health systems. Prevalence of diabetes is increasing in the European Region has reached 10-12% of the population in some of the States. This increase is strongly associated with increasing trends towards overweight and obesity, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and socioeconomic disadvantage. This trend is significantly increasing the prevalence of diabetic Neuropathy as well.

Market Key Players

Some of the key players include Daiichi Sankyo Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Grunenthal GmbH, ViroMed Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Acorda Therapeutics, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd, & Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs market?

Which is the largest regional market for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market: By Drug Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market: By Disease, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market: By Application area, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. North America Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Grunenthal GmbH

ViroMed Co.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Inc.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1fbof

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets