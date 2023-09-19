Paint Booth Market to hit US$ 1.0 billion by 2033 as Demand for Precision Surges in Manufacturing Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Surge in corrosion challenges faced by the automotive and oil and gas industries is anticipated to drive robust sales of paint booths. Future Market Insights delves deep into the market to bring forth dynamics ruling through 2033.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2023, the global paint booth market is anticipated to total around US$ 595.0 million . By 2033, it is projected to reach about US$ 1.0 billion .

From 2023 to 2033, the paint booth market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.7% . It is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 441.0 million .

Technological Advancements and Regional Demand for Robotic Paint Booths:

Europe is the leading center for technological development in this space. Key players in the regional paint booth sector anticipate modern robotic paint booths. Such cutting-edge booths will likely offer unequaled precision and consistency in applying paint.

Regional Insights of Paint Booth Market by 2033:

Countries Market Value (2033) United States Paint Booth Market US$ 175.5 million United Kingdom Paint Booth Market US$ 40.8 million China Paint Booth Market US$ 137.6 million Japan Paint Booth Market US$ 91.9 million South Korea Paint Booth Market US$ 59.7 million

Robotic pain stations also aid in regulating the pattern, pressure, and distance at which sprays are released from the surface. These can also guarantee that businesses uphold high standards by providing uniform designs.

New robotic paint booths can be trained to apply paint and varnish precisely. Their remarkable adaptability is projected to increase their demand across industries in Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. They are designed to minimize physical intervention and make it simple for businesses to change the parameters, angles, and spray patterns.

The well-established oil & gas industry in the Middle East and Africa is expected to create a huge demand for paint booths. Structures and equipment in the oil & gas sector are frequently exposed to corrosive substances and high temperatures. By applying specific coatings, paint booths are anticipated to prevent corrosion on expensive assets.

Offshore platforms and structures exposed to hazardous marine environments are necessary for several oil & gas operations. Hence, renowned businesses might use paint booths to create distinctive maritime coatings that protect offshore installations from corrosion and salinity.

Key Takeaways from the Paint Booth Market Study

The United States paint booth industry is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

paint booth industry is likely to exhibit a CAGR of from 2023 to 2033. The United Kingdom paint booth industry is projected to top US$ 40.8 million in the paint booth industry by 2033.

paint booth industry is projected to top in the paint booth industry by 2033. Japan paint booth industry witnessed a considerable CAGR of 7.5% in the historical period.

paint booth industry witnessed a considerable CAGR of in the historical period. South Korea paint booth industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.0% in the assessment period.

paint booth industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of in the assessment period. Based on type, the downdraft paint booth segment will likely register a CAGR of 5.5% in the review period.

in the review period. In terms of application, the automotive segment is set to witness a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

"Conventional paint booths might not meet the new filtration and emission criteria since environmental regulations are tightening more than ever. Hence, businesses might use cutting-edge emission control and filtering technology in their current paint booths. This is intended to assist in avoiding excessive fines and penalties and in adhering to regulations." – Says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of paint booths are primarily concentrating on the creation of cutting-edge, environmentally sustainable, and productive products. In order to comply with environmental regulations and improve paint application, they are incorporating technologies such as intelligent controls, filtration systems, and energy-efficient lighting.

A number of paint booth producers are investing in fresh plans and innovations that can lessen paints' negative effects on the environment and cut emissions. To draw customers, they would use low-volatile organic compound (VOC) coatings and energy-efficient equipment.

For instance,

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) and Satys Aerospace have extended their agreement to build a second paints terminal at Dubai South-Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) through September 2023 . The state-of-the-art hangar is expected to start in January 2025 . As a result, Satys would now manage 39 aircraft paint bays across 13 countries in the Middle East , Europe , Asia , and North America .

(MBRAH) and have extended their agreement to build a second paints terminal at South-Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) through . The state-of-the-art hangar is expected to start in . As a result, Satys would now manage 39 aircraft paint bays across 13 countries in the , , , and . Isuzu East Africa announced in June 2023 the inauguration of a state-of-the-art paint plant to boost domestic auto production capacity. The newly built Electro Deposition Paint Plant is intended to increase the local car industry's assembly capacity. The paint plant has allowed Isuzu to increase its yearly manufacturing capacity from 11,000 to 18,000 vehicles, a rise of more than 60%.

