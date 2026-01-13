PainTEQ Announces Appointment of Lalit Venkatesan, PhD as Senior Vice President of Clinical Research

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ, a medical device company dedicated to advancing minimally invasive solutions for sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction, today announced the appointment of Lalit Venkatesan, PhD as Senior Vice President of Clinical Research, effective immediately.

In this role, Dr. Venkatesan will lead PainTEQ's clinical research strategy, overseeing evidence generation, scientific communications, and clinical development initiatives to support the company's growing portfolio of minimally invasive SI joint technologies.

Lalit Venkatesan, PhD | Senior Vice President of Clinical Research

"PainTEQ has a unique opportunity to help redefine how SI joint dysfunction is studied and treated," said Dr. Venkatesan. "I am excited to join the team and focus on building a strong, transparent clinical evidence foundation that supports physicians in delivering meaningful outcomes for their patients." Dr. Venkatesan brings more than a decade of experience in neuromodulation and medical device innovation, with deep expertise in clinical strategy, scientific engagement, and evidence dissemination. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Global Medical Affairs at Saluda Medical, where he played a key role in advancing closed-loop spinal cord stimulation research. Previously, he held leadership roles at Abbott Neuromodulation and Natus Medical, contributing to clinical programs across chronic pain and movement disorders. His work has been recognized through honors including the Volwiler Society Fellowship, the Abbott Chairman's Award, and inclusion in Business Insider's "30 Under 40 MedTech Healthcare Leaders."

"Lalit brings a level of scientific rigor and strategic leadership that is essential for advancing credible clinical evidence in this space," said Corey Hunter, MD Assistant Professor - Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Montefiore Medical Center "His background in neuromodulation and medical device research strengthens PainTEQ's ability to generate high-quality data that physicians rely on when evaluating treatment options for patients with SI joint dysfunction."

"We are thrilled to welcome Lalit to the PainTEQ leadership team," said Shanth Thiyagalingam, Chief Executive Officer of PainTEQ. "His experience leading global clinical research and evidence strategies will be instrumental as we continue to invest in clinical science and support responsible adoption of minimally invasive SI joint therapies."

About PainTEQ

Founded in 2013 and based in Tampa, Florida, PainTEQ develops interventional pain management solutions focused on back pain and sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction. Its proprietary SI joint implant system has been used in more than 14,000 procedures to date, providing patients with minimally invasive options to help relieve chronic pain.

