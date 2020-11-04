PainTEQ announces national headquarter office in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device innovator PainTEQ announced the opening of their Tampa headquarters, at 1511 North Westshore Boulevard (33607). With executive offices, as well as collaborative open areas across 3,000+ square-feet, a putting green, a fully stocked upscale kitchen and a wellness program are among a few of the perks offered to employees.

Additionally, PainTEQ added another 1,200 square-feet with its distribution center (its second physical presence) in North Tampa, at 13719 North Nebraska Avenue (33613). With the two locations and representatives across the country, PainTEQ is set to continue deliberate growth.

The main office reflects a creative and collaborative environment with expansive city views, a wellness program for all team members, a cappuccino maker, and a Playstation. Employees are encouraged to celebrate culture and family in their spaces, and to move around the office and work from different workstations or lounge-style meeting areas throughout the day.

"Success in life comes down to how we spend our days," said CEO Sean LaNeve. "A pillar of productivity is an open, welcoming, comfortable, fun place to interact and collaborate. We're excited about what we've been able to set up at the home office so far and are looking to do more in the future."

About PainTEQ: Built to bring interventional procedures to market, PainTEQ is a medical device innovator headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Working with pain management specialists to safely reduce and eliminate sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ therapy is immediately providing clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain, through a minimally invasive, FDA-approved, outpatient procedure. Learn more at PainTEQ.com.

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides SI joint dysfunction patients with a safe, minimally invasive solution to combat pain. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians can help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI Joint. This single implant helps patients immediately regain joint stability – and with its large graft window, the LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System helps create an ideal environment for long-term fusion.

