PainTEQ Presents New Scientific Evidence Supporting Cortical-Piercing Posterior Sacroiliac Joint Procedures at ASPN 2026

Scientific presentations demonstrate converging anatomical, biomechanical, and clinical evidence supporting the TRAQ™ cortical-piercing fixation strategy

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ, a leader in minimally invasive solutions for chronic pain, today announced new scientific findings being presented at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) 2026 Annual Conference supporting the company's posterior fixation strategies for sacroiliac joint dysfunction.

Together, the presentations provide converging anatomical, biomechanical, and clinical evidence supporting posterior sacroiliac joint procedures and further strengthen the scientific rationale behind PainTEQ's posterior approach.

Among the featured presentations is the PainTEQ Real-world Anatomical Data Analysis (PRADA) Study, the first large-scale CT-based characterization of sacroiliac joint cortical bone thickness. Using high-resolution CT imaging, investigators demonstrated that the TRAQ™ procedure's 2.5 mm cortical-piercing fixation ridges exceeded the maximum cortical thickness measured and consistently penetrated the cortical bone of both the sacrum and ilium across all demographic subgroups evaluated. These findings provide the first quantitative anatomical evidence supporting the TRAQ™ cortical-piercing fixation strategy.

"The PRADA Study provides quantitative anatomical validation for the TRAQ cortical-piercing fixation strategy," said Doug Beall, M.D. "By demonstrating that the 2.5 mm fixation ridges exceed the maximum cortical thickness measured, the study confirms that TRAQ is designed to consistently engage both the sacral and iliac cortices across a broad range of patient anatomies."

A complementary finite element analysis demonstrated greater resistance to micromotion and improved fixation characteristics for both the LINQ® and TRAQ™ procedures compared with other commonly utilized posterior implant designs. Together with the PRADA Study, these findings provide complementary anatomical and biomechanical evidence supporting posterior fixation strategies and cortical engagement of both the sacral and iliac cortices.

Investigators also presented preliminary multicenter real-world experience with the TRAQ procedure across 154 patients treated at 61 clinical sites. The analysis demonstrated no reported device- or procedure-related adverse events during the limited release and encouraging early improvements in patient-reported pain.

"When anatomical research, biomechanics, and real-world clinical experience all point in the same direction, it strengthens confidence in the underlying fixation strategy," said Dawood Sayed, M.D. "Taken together, these studies provide compelling scientific support for posterior sacroiliac joint procedures and reinforce the importance of continuing to build high-quality clinical evidence for our specialty."

Additional PainTEQ-supported presentations at ASPN include a podium presentation comparing posterior and lateral minimally invasive sacroiliac joint procedures using propensity-matched analysis, as well as additional biomechanical research evaluating posterior fixation. Together, these presentations continue to expand the growing body of evidence supporting posterior sacroiliac joint procedures.

The ASPN presentations build upon PainTEQ's ongoing commitment to advancing scientific understanding, clinical evidence, and physician education in the treatment of sacroiliac joint dysfunction.

About PainTEQ

PainTEQ is a leader in minimally invasive solutions for chronic pain, focused on advancing innovative technologies, clinical evidence, and physician education that help improve patient care. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, PainTEQ has helped pioneer posterior sacroiliac joint procedures through its growing portfolio of technologies and commitment to evidence-based innovation. Through ongoing investment in research, clinical studies, and physician training, PainTEQ is committed to expanding treatment options for patients suffering from chronic pain. Learn more at www.painteq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding PainTEQ's clinical, regulatory, and commercial plans, including the conduct and timing of the TRAQTION study and the presentation of clinical data. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including site activation timing, patient enrollment, regulatory considerations, and the outcome of clinical investigations. Statements herein are not intended to provide medical advice or to substitute for the judgment of qualified healthcare professionals. TRAQ™ has not been evaluated for safety or efficacy beyond the data described above; ongoing studies, including TRAQTION, are designed to further characterize the device's real-world performance.

SOURCE PainTEQ