PainTEQ Launches TRAQ™, A Next-Generation Posterior Approach to SI Joint Fusion

Built on the proven LINQ® posterior approach, TRAQ™ adds bi-cortical fixation to deliver enhanced sacropelvic stability

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ, the pioneer of posterior sacroiliac joint fusion, today announced the U.S. commercial launch of TRAQ™ SI Joint Fusion — the first posterior SI joint implant designed to engage both the sacral and iliac cortices for bi-cortical fixation through a tissue-sparing, 1-inch incision. TRAQ™ expands PainTEQ's posterior platform alongside LINQ®, giving interventionalists and surgeons two distinct fixation options within a single surgical approach.

Shanth Thiyagalingam, Chief Executive Officer, PainTEQ Timothy R. Deer, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of The Spine and Nerve Center of the Virginias and founder of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience

TRAQ™ is delivered through a tissue-sparing posterior approach using a 1-inch incision. The triangular piercing barbs are engineered to engage both the sacral and iliac cortices, transfixing the joint at the two anatomic surfaces where mechanical purchase is strongest. A pre-filled graft window is positioned directly at the fusion interface, where it can most effectively support bony incorporation.

"TRAQ's triangular piercing barbs were an intentional design choice. They engage both the sacral and iliac cortices, which is what this joint needs to stabilize," said Dwayne Polzer, Vice President of Research and Development at PainTEQ.

"The launch of TRAQ™ represents the next evolution of our posterior SI joint fusion platform," said Shanth Thiyagalingam, Chief Executive Officer of PainTEQ. "PainTEQ helped pioneer posterior SI joint fusion with LINQ®, and TRAQ™ builds on that foundation with a new implant designed to further expand physician treatment options while we continue generating high-quality clinical evidence."

Timothy R. Deer, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of The Spine and Nerve Center of the Virginias and founder of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience, performed the first TRAQ™ procedure. "What stood out to me about TRAQ™ was its ability to stabilize and fixate the SI joint through a posterior approach while minimizing procedural anatomic disruption for the patient," Dr. Deer said. "That combination represents an important evolution in posterior SI joint fusion."

Clinical Evidence: The TRAQTION Study

To support continued evidence generation, PainTEQ has initiated TRAQTION, a prospective, multicenter, post-market study evaluating the real-world safety and efficacy of TRAQ™. The study has received central IRB approval from WCG IRB and is expected to enroll up to 100 subjects across 10 U.S. sites with 24-month follow-up.

About PainTEQ, LLC

PainTEQ, LLC is a Tampa, Florida–based medical device company and the pioneer of posterior sacroiliac joint fusion. The company's portfolio includes the LINQ® and TRAQ™ implant systems. For more information, visit www.painteq.com.

Important Safety Information

TRAQ™ Posterior SI Joint Implant (Rx only). Intended for SI joint fusion application. Contraindications include active infection, inflammatory bone disease (e.g., osteomyelitis), malignant tumors, pregnancy, uncontrolled diabetes, severe vascular/neurologic disease, severe renal impairment, or patients unable to follow post-operative instructions. Single use only; do not re-sterilize or reuse. Allografts carry a potential risk of disease transmission despite screening and testing. Potential adverse reactions include lack of fusion/union response, infection, inflammatory response, deformity at site, and risk of disease transmission including hepatitis and HIV. May not be suitable for every patient; individual results may vary. For complete information, see TRAQ™ Instructions for Use. U.S. Federal Law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician or hospital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding PainTEQ's clinical, regulatory, and commercial plans, including the conduct and timing of the TRAQTION study and the presentation of clinical data. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including site activation timing, patient enrollment, regulatory considerations, and the outcome of clinical investigations. Statements herein are not intended to provide medical advice or to substitute for the judgment of qualified healthcare professionals. TRAQ™ has not been evaluated for safety or efficacy beyond the data described above; ongoing studies, including TRAQTION, are designed to further characterize the device's real-world performance.

© 2026 PainTEQ, LLC • PT-TQ-BRC Rev 000 • painteq.com/patents

SOURCE PainTEQ