PAINTEQ SECURES GROUNDBREAKING PATENT FOR LINQ® TECHNOLOGY, ADVANCING PRECISION AND EFFICIENCY IN SI JOINT FUSION

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ, a leader in minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction treatment, has been awarded a new patent (US Patent No. 12,121,458), marking another significant milestone in the advancement of its innovative LinQ® SI Joint Stabilization System. This latest patent expands the breadth of PainTEQ's single-use instrumentation portfolio and protects pioneering design features that enhance procedural precision, efficiency, and patient safety.

This patent introduces two key advancements in instrument alignment:

Claims 1-6 focus on the use of a joint locator with a keying protrusion for seamless alignment with the cannula via a guidance slot.

Claims 7-12 broaden the scope to the where the roles are reversed—positioning the protrusion on the cannula while the joint locator features a channel to receive it.

Together, these mechanisms create a distinct and highly effective approach to enhancing procedural accuracy and improving patient outcomes.

"LINQ's SI joint fusion is a significant advancement in our treatment of sacroiliac joint dysfunction, outpacing other lateral options on the market," said Dr. Sudir Diwan, Pain Management Physician, President, Advanced Spine on Park Avenue, Executive Director, NYNJSIPP, and Chairman, Latin American Pain Society. "Its precision and minimally invasive design deliver superior patient outcomes and dramatically reduce recovery times. I've witnessed firsthand how this innovative approach transforms lives, enabling patients to regain mobility and return to their daily activities with remarkable speed and confidence."

With this patent, PainTEQ strengthens its intellectual property portfolio, which now includes pivotal advancements in alignment tools. These patented technologies streamline surgical workflows, reduce variability in outcomes, and ensure safety through intuitive, single-use designs that promote efficiency in outpatient settings.

"PainTEQ's mission is to transform SI joint dysfunction treatment, and this new patent underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that prioritize patient well-being," said Jeremy Carr, Director of Marketing and R&D "By continually innovating and expanding the capabilities of our LinQ® System, we are setting new standards industrywide and improving quality of life for countless individuals who suffer from SI joint pain."

About PainTEQ

PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant and single-use instruments aim to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Learn more at www.painteq.com.

About LinQ

The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides patients with a minimally invasive option to combat pain due to sacroiliac disease. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians may help alleviate — and in many cases eliminate — chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI joint. With its large graft window and patented instrumentation, the LinQ System is designed to create an ideal environment for long-term fusion while prioritizing procedural precision and efficiency.

