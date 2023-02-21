Painting with a Twist Reports Sharp Rise in Systemwide Sales to Fuel Positive 2023 Momentum

Leading Paint and Sip Brand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels with Large Increase in Average Unit Volume

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting with a Twist, the nation's dominating paint and sip brand, announced impressive growth for 2022 in year-over-year revenue, with an overall increase of 10% systemwide and a 15% jump in AUV year-over-year, driven by the brand's commitment to remain innovative in order to offer exciting new opportunities to its customers.

Painting with a Twist ended 2022 with revenue exceeding expectations and is reporting the brand's highest AUV since 2019. Along with an intense focus on program execution, a key driver of the success was the new Pop in and Paint strategy, which attracted an influx of new customers during off-peak times. Through this initiative and others, Painting with a Twist's AUV returned to pre-pandemic levels. The freestyle, DIY experience allows customers to choose whatever art piece they would like to complete at their own pace. This initiative, spearheaded by newly-appointed CEO Todd Owen, opened the doors during daytime hours to new customers looking for something other than the traditional instructor-led painting experience.

"Our innovation strategies continue to prove that the brand is headed in the right direction with franchisees continuing to surpass their revenue goals. Many studios reached record breaking sales in December and we're already seeing this upward trend continue this year with consumers seeking more experimental experiences to do with others," said Painting with a Twist CEO Todd Owen.

Painting with a Twist is proving to be a prominent force in two consistently growing industries, including the recreation services industry, and the arts and crafts industry. U.S. spending on recreation services such as Painting with a Twist is forecast to grow 9.1% annually through 2026. Arts & crafts industry experts are also predicting rapid growth. Painting with a Twist will remain relevant in both industries in 2023 and beyond with the following initiatives:

Custom Candle Making Add-on currently available at 80 studios, with plans to expand to 120 studios by the end of Q1

Product and artwork innovation

Refreshed marketing execution on a local and national level, adopting technology to increase engagement with customers

New innovation to booking process and revamped marketing efforts to increase revenue from private parties

Loyalty program push and referral program implementation

Added assistance for studios to create innovative event calendars

"With a new year comes new opportunities to be creative when it comes to bringing in fresh sources of revenue and also new ways to keep customers engaged," said Painting with a Twist Founder Cathy Deano. "From the candle making add-on to custom private parties and a loyalty program to keep people coming, I am more than optimistic that we will exceed the goals we have set for Painting with a Twist for this year and beyond."

Painting with a Twist was founded in 2007 by New Orleans-area natives Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as a way to lift the spirits of their local neighbors who'd been affected by the storm. At Painting with a Twist today, the same sentiment holds true – guests come to experience a fun night out and create memories – not masterpieces – with friends in a welcoming environment.

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with 230 studios open or in development in 37 states. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com .

