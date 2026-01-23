Pair Team Announces Acquisition of Town Square to Expand Community-Connected Care for Medicare and Medicaid Beneficiaries

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair Team, an AI-enabled medical group for the safety net, today announced its acquisition of Town Square, an innovative social care coordination company. The acquisition accelerates Pair Team's efforts to build technology-driven care models that integrate clinical, behavioral, and social care and make high-quality healthcare more accessible for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

Together, Pair Team and Town Square strengthen the infrastructure connecting health plans, providers, and community-based organizations. Through an agentic work system and systems integration, the combined model enables an AI-driven care model in which technology actively coordinates complex care across settings while human teams focus on clinical judgment, hands-on care, and relationship-driven support.

"Healthcare will not meaningfully improve if technology is only used to make today's workflows slightly more efficient," said Neil Batlivala, Founder and CEO of Pair Team. "The next era of care requires systems where technology actively coordinates medical, behavioral, and social care, while clinicians and community partners are engaged where they can serve their communities best. Town Square strengthens Pair Team's ability to build that future, grounded in trusted local organizations and responsible AI."

As part of the acquisition, Royal Tuthill, CEO and Founder of Town Square, will join Pair Team as Senior Vice President of Networks. In this role, he will lead the national expansion of Pair Team's Medicare programs and deepen partnerships with community-based organizations and care hubs.

"Town Square was built to help healthcare systems work more effectively with the community organizations that know their populations best," said Tuthill. "Joining Pair Team allows us to scale that work within a whole-person care model that brings structure, accountability, and coordination to complex care needs without losing the human connection that makes care work."

The combined organization will prioritize responsible use of AI, rigorous measurement of outcomes, and continued investment in community-based infrastructure. Together, Pair Team and Town Square aim to make high-quality, whole-person care accessible to the people who have historically been left out of the healthcare system.

About Pair Team

Pair Team is a public benefit company reimagining Medicaid and Medicare as a connected care ecosystem: team-guided, AI-enabled, and built for real lives. Pair Team closes gaps, bridges problems, and connects people with care that's proactive, personal, and built around the whole person. Pair Team helps people overcome medical, behavioral health, and social barriers through coordinated, whole-person care. Pair Team's model blends empathy, AI and local partnerships so that more people can reach their full potential. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Town Square

Town Square provides an innovative approach to managing social drivers of health at scale by connecting health plans, providers, and community care hubs with community-based organizations. Its platform enables seamless coordination of services, data sharing, and reimbursement support, helping partners improve outcomes, maximize revenue opportunities, and strengthen sustainable community networks.

