Pair Team Transitions to Public Benefit Corporation to Expand Its Community Care Hub and High Needs Care Model

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair Team, a pioneering AI-enabled medical group focused on Medicaid, today announced its transition from a C Corporation to a Public Benefit Corporation® (PBC). Through its unique structure as a medical group, Community Care Hub, and technology provider, Pair Team has established itself as a trusted partner for hundreds of social service organizations and thousands of high-risk Medi-Cal patients throughout California. The transition to a PBC structure further underscores its dedication to creating positive social impact while building a more effective safety-net healthcare system.

Pair Team partners with the highest-need Medicaid and dual-eligible beneficiaries, delivering tailored care to address their complex needs and ensuring they receive support across both medical and non-medical drivers of health. The group's model of care has been effective in engaging patients that lack preventative care access, reducing emergency department visits and hospital admissions by as much as 52% and 39%, respectively. This has resulted in more than $25,000 in annual savings for the highest-risk Medicare and Medicaid eligible beneficiaries while dramatically improving their quality of life.

The group has also facilitated more than $10M in community payments through its enablement model and local hiring, and aims to expand its impact by facilitating $30 million in community payments in 2025.

Pair Team's care model is coordinated by its innovative AI-native technology platform, Arc, which empowers care teams and social service providers to not only provide exceptional health outcomes, but also reduce healthcare spending by focusing on prevention to avoid costly hospitalizations.

"At the heart of Pair Team and every one of our employees is an unwavering commitment to improving healthcare for the most vulnerable populations," said Neil Batlivala, CEO of Pair Team. "Our conversion to a Public Benefit Corporation engraves this commitment into our company charter and marks an important milestone for technology adoption in Medicaid. Historically, Medicaid beneficiaries have had poor access to technological advancements. In the age of Artificial Intelligence, our new corporate structure further sharpens our focus on striving for equal access to such transformative technology."

Public Benefit Corporations differ from C Corps in that they are required to balance the needs of shareholders with the advancement of their public benefit mission and the interests of other stakeholders like employees and customers. Well-known privately-held PBCs include Patagonia, Kickstarter, and Aledade; OpenAI plans to transition to a PBC structure this year.

Leveraging AI to Strengthen the Safety Net Care Delivery System

Administrative, coordination and research-based tasks make up a significant portion of the work involved in addressing non-medical drivers of health, like housing and food insecurity, often taking time away from direct patient care. Pair Team's platform is care plan and workflow oriented, and will incorporate an internally-developed AI copilot using Large Language Models to automate time-consuming tasks such as documentation, scheduling, and external resource coordination.

"Our Arc platform is designed to empower community health workers (CHWs) and other care team members by streamlining their administrative and coordination workflows while providing real time social and medical information regarding the patient. This enables the team to provide cohesive care alongside the patient's community," said Nate Favini, Chief Medical Officer of Pair Team. "With AI acting as an administrative co-pilot, teams working in Medicaid can dedicate more time to patient-facing care and less to paperwork, ultimately enabling them to deliver higher-quality care while alleviating the strain of unpaid, non-reimbursable tasks."

As a Public Benefit Corporation®, Pair Team exemplifies leadership and innovation within a global movement of companies committed to the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. This achievement highlights Pair Team's pioneering role in reimagining healthcare delivery in the safety net.

Pair Team is an AI-enabled medical group for Medicaid and a Community Care Hub with an integrated network of social service providers. Their multidisciplinary care team is empowered by technology to deliver an evidence-based care model to support patients across any medical and non-medical drivers of health outcomes. As a market leader for complex care management, Pair Team is on a path to being the most convenient, high-quality, and cost-effective healthcare solution for vulnerable populations in the country.

To learn more about how Pair Team is revolutionizing healthcare for Medicaid beneficiaries, visit pairteam.com.

