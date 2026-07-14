PairSoft Appoints Brian Rigney as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned ERP, fintech, and enterprise commerce executive to steer PairSoft's next phase of growth

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PairSoft, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and accounts payable automation, announces the appointment of Brian Rigney as Chief Executive Officer. Rigney steps into the role with a distinguished track record spanning four CEO tenures across enterprise software, digital commerce, and fintech.

PairSoft CEO Brian Rigney

Rigney most recently served as CEO of CAI Software, a leading ERP platform built for middle market manufacturers, producers, and distributors, and prior to that as CEO of FASTR, a digital experience platform and conversion rate optimization workspace purpose-built for enterprise commerce teams. He also founded his own fintech payments startup, giving him a founder's perspective that complements his extensive corporate experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian as the new CEO of PairSoft," said Harry Taylor, Managing Director at TA Associates, a PairSoft investor since 2025. "Brian's proven ability to scale enterprise software businesses, build world-class teams, and drive customer-centric innovation makes him the ideal leader to accelerate PairSoft's global growth and expand the value the company delivers to its customers."

Known for building strong, cohesive teams across global organizations, Rigney is passionate about executing world-class go-to-market strategies and developing innovative, customer-centric products. His appointment underscores PairSoft's commitment to embedding deep industry insights in its leading ERP-native solutions to respond to the specific needs of finance teams.

Built for depth in the ERPs that run finance – including Oracle, the Microsoft Dynamics suite, Sage Intacct, Blackbaud, NetSuite, Plex, and Infor SyteLine – PairSoft's solutions free the CFO's office from the endless workarounds typically required by non-native tools.

"I am excited to join PairSoft at such a pivotal moment for the market where AI solutions and the SaaS model are converging to redefine how businesses operate," said Rigney. "PairSoft has an exceptional track record for customer centricity and understanding the real pain points of finance teams and CFOs. I look forward to working with this talented team to build on this strong foundation, expand our reach, and deliver even greater value to the loyal and ever-growing customer base we serve."

About PairSoft

For enterprise and midmarket finance teams that need AP and procurement automation to work as hard as the ERP they already run, PairSoft is purpose-built to unlock what today's top ERPs are already capable of: delivering invoice automation, AI agents, procurement, and payments that live inside the system, not alongside it. PairSoft doesn't add complexity to your finance stack – it makes the stack you have worth more. https://www.pairsoft.com/

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at www.ta.com.

SOURCE PairSoft