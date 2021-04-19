PairSoft Appoints Matt Cotter As Chief Executive Officer

MIAMI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PairSoft, the combined company of Paramount WorkPlace and PaperSave, announced today that Matt Cotter has been appointed the new CEO. An experienced business leader, Mr. Cotter succeeds Stuart Rosenberg, former president of PaperSave, and Salim Khalife, former CEO and founder of Paramount WorkPlace. Mr. Khalife has taken an executive advisory role at PairSoft.

Cotter brings over 20 years of successful software leadership experience, strategic business growth planning and implementation, and global team leadership across software sales, marketing, client services, business development, and training.

"Matt's industry background and deep go-to-market expertise complement PairSoft's strong product and channel footprint," said Joanne Yuan, Partner at Turn/River Capital and Board Director at PairSoft. "We believe his leadership will accelerate PairSoft's existing robust growth and profitability as we build upon its Procure-to-Pay, Document Management and Workflow platform."

"Matt is a proven leader and seasoned executive. I am excited that the board has selected the best choice to lead PairSoft into the next level of business growth." said Salim Khalife, Paramount WorkPlace founder and former CEO.

Prior to joining PairSoft, Cotter was the Executive Vice President at Altus Group, a software, data, and services business; President and CEO at ExactBid, a real estate appraisal management SaaS platform, until 2018; and Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at D+H, a loan origination software, until 2014. Earlier in his career, Cotter held executive leadership roles at SAP, Legato Systems, and i2 Technologies.

"I am excited to be joining PairSoft and lead such a dedicated and talented team," said Matt Cotter. "As businesses evolve, I believe PairSoft can grow to be the go-to software partner for full-suite procure-to-pay, document management, and workflow solutions that help customers efficiently manage cost, enhance communications, work productively from anywhere, and grow their business."

Cotter received his A.B., English Duke University in 1995. He served on the board of directors of Verafin, an industry leader in the Financial Crime Management SaaS platform for financial institutions.

About PairSoft

PairSoft brings together two industry leaders, PaperSave and Paramount WorkPlace, to form the strongest procure-to-pay platform for the mid-market and enterprise organizations across geographies and industries. PairSoft provides robust web and mobile-based Requisition, Procurement, AP automation, Gift Process Automation, Document Management, Workflow and Travel & Expense Management with innovative OCR and AI capabilities and the tightest, real-time out-of-the-box integration to Microsoft Dynamics, Blackbaud, Sage ERPs, Oracle NetSuite, SAP, and Acumatica, and standard integration to all major ERPs. Learn more at pairsoft.com.

