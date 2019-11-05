Pakistan International Airlines Reaffirms Confidence in Sabre, Signs Global Distribution Agreement

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced a new content distribution agreement with Pakistan International Airlines. As the country's national flag carrier, the agreement will provide Sabre's extensive network of travel agents with both domestic and international content via its rich global travel marketplace.

Joining Sabre's leading Global Distribution System will have a positive impact on both Pakistan International Airlines and the country's travel economy. In addition to reinforcing a long-term partnership, the agreement with Sabre supports the carrier's business strategy by driving its expansion and profitability, tapping into code-share and partnership sales, and expanding ancillary sales. Moreover, today's announcement will also allow Pakistan International Airlines to further strengthen their presence in new markets, such as the United States, as well as locally and across the globe.

With over 9 million of Pakistan's workforce living abroad1, there is a marked demand for travel into the country coming from Europe and the Middle East. Now that Pakistan International Airlines is joining Sabre, content from the carrier will be accessible to over 425,000 Sabre-connected agents around the world. In addition to strengthening international travel to and from Pakistan and reinforcing the carrier's presence in new regions, this agreement will also help to support domestic demand for air travel, one of the most convenient ways to travel within Pakistan.

"We are pleased that Pakistan International Airlines has made Sabre its distribution partner of choice. Providing the carrier with superior technology and supporting their distribution efforts through our rich travel marketplace, the agreement that we announce today will continue to shape the country's travel landscape and enable Pakistan International Airlines to reach their strategic business objectives," said Rakesh Narayanan, vice president, South Asia and Pacific, Sabre Travel Solutions Airline Sales.

