Pakistan Society for Talent Development Signs Strategic Workplace Learning Agreement With ATD

This collaboration will advance Pakistan's talent development ecosystem.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pakistan Society for Talent Development (PSTD) has signed an agreement with the Association for Talent Development (ATD) to deliver ATD's globally recognized Training & Facilitation Certificate program in Pakistan.

The partnership elevates TD standards in Pakistan by equipping learning and development professionals, HR leaders, and organizational stakeholders with global cutting-edge knowledge, practical tools, and best practices. By bringing ATD's proven frameworks and methodologies to the local market, PSTD will play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality and impact of workplace learning initiatives nationwide.

This agreement will support organizations across sectors, including corporate enterprises, government institutions, and educational organizations, in building a more skilled, agile, and future-ready workforce. Participants will benefit from practical, application-focused learning experiences designed to drive measurable business outcomes.

"With the launch of our new tagline, 'Bridging Knowledge Globally,' PSTD reinforces its commitment to connecting Pakistan's talent development community with world-class expertise," said Adeel Shareef, chief executive officer at the Pakistan Society for Talent Development. "Through access to ATD's globally recognized programs, we are enabling professionals and organizations to build capabilities that meet international standards."

PSTD will explore additional areas of collaboration in the future, including events and conferences, to further enrich the professional learning community in Pakistan.

About Pakistan Society for Talent Development (PSTD)

The Pakistan Society for Talent Development is a leading professional body dedicated to advancing the practice of talent development in Pakistan. PSTD provides a platform for learning professionals to connect, grow, and contribute to the development of a high-performing workforce.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

SOURCE Association for Talent Development (ATD)