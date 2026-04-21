PaleBlueDot AI Launches PBD TokenRouter, a Unified Platform for Accessing AI Models

Company also unveils premium credit program for builders, startups, and enterprises to accelerate growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PaleBlueDot AI today announced the launch of PBD TokenRouter at tokenrouter.com , a new platform designed to make it easier and more affordable for organizations of every size to access and manage artificial intelligence models.

Built for business use from day one, PBD TokenRouter serves the full spectrum of builders in the AI era: builders, startups, and enterprises running mission-critical AI workloads. The platform provides a comprehensive, business-to-business solution that centralizes control over AI resources for teams scaling adoption while maintaining operational and cost discipline.

Leveraging the company's Token Factory model and existing compute infrastructure, PBD TokenRouter expands into a full-stack intelligence solution that combines proprietary token production with an ecosystem-driven go-to-market approach. Through a single integration point, PBD TokenRouter consolidates frontier providers into a single API layer that powers any AI application with all token usage managed in one place.

"Our goal is simple: to deliver faster, better, and cheaper access to intelligence infrastructure for everyone," said Stephen Watts, CEO of PaleBlueDot AI. "Builders shouldn't have to re-architect their stack every time a model provider goes down or a better model ships. PBD TokenRouter handles orchestration, failover, and access management, so that builders, startups, and enterprises can focus on what they're actually building."

Unified AI Access with Enterprise-Grade Governance

PBD TokenRouter is designed to help organizations control and optimize AI spend while ensuring consistent performance by eliminating the need for individual account registrations, replacing fragmented workflows with streamlined administration across internal teams and projects to consolidate oversight of AI usage and costs.

Key capabilities include:

Smart Token Routing: A proprietary skill that analyzes each request and routes it to the model best suited for the task, optimizing performance and cost automatically.

A proprietary skill that analyzes each request and routes it to the model best suited for the task, optimizing performance and cost automatically. Multi-Channel Automatic Failover: PBD TokenRouter maintains connections across multiple upstream providers, direct model access, and PBD's self-hosted inference cloud, enabling 99.95% uptime when any route degrades.

PBD TokenRouter maintains connections across multiple upstream providers, direct model access, and PBD's self-hosted inference cloud, enabling 99.95% uptime when any route degrades. Real-Time Cost Governance: Automated budget enforcement operates at the member, team, and department level across the full request lifecycle, replacing manual reconciliation with programmatic spend controls.

Automated budget enforcement operates at the member, team, and department level across the full request lifecycle, replacing manual reconciliation with programmatic spend controls. Smart Caching: Intelligent request deduplication and result reuse reduce unnecessary token consumption without requiring application-level changes.

PaleBlueDot AI also unveiled its Premium Token Credit Program, which selects 100 builders, startups, and enterprises each month to receive free inference credits. The program is designed to connect PBD TokenRouter with developers, founders, and teams driving the most meaningful work in AI today. As part of the program, PBD TokenRouter will host and sponsor global hackathons, partner with organizations around the world on events and programs, and support broader AI research initiatives.

PBD TokenRouter is available now at tokenrouter.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PaleBlueDot AI