Palette Life Sciences Launches Deflux.com, a resource for VUR Patients & Health Care Providers

Deflux.com provides HCPs, mothers and caregivers important information about VUR, including symptoms, causes, risk factors and treatment options including Deflux®. The site also connects caregivers with specially trained pediatric urologists in their area . Additional resources offered on the site include reimbursement information and clinical discussion tips for HCPs, as well as a clinical glossary and discussion tips for caregivers.

Deflux, a hyaluronic acid (HA) and dextranomer gel, is the only FDA-approved minimally invasive treatment for VUR. Endoscopic treatment with Deflux takes about 15 minutes on an outpatient basis, and generally allows the child to go back to normal activities the next day. A recent study showed that Deflux was proven effective in preventing VUR and limiting kidney infections in 93% of patients after a single treatment.1

"Deflux is a preferred treatment option that many caregivers simply aren't aware of," said Andrew J. Kirsch, MD, Professor and Chief of Pediatric Urology at Emory University School of Medicine and Chief of Pediatric Urology and Director of Robotic Surgery at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. "My personal long-term experience with Deflux has proven its effectiveness in preventing VUR and UTI while remaining the safest treatment option. It is my hope that the new website initiative, which includes helpful resources for both physicians and caregivers, will help raise awareness and utilization of this treatment option."

"The entire Palette commercial team is excited to launch Deflux.com, which we believe will help elevate the standard of care for VUR in the United States," said Rich Low, Head of Marketing, Palette Life Sciences. "Deflux.com will serve as a truly valuable resource for caregivers, providing critical information and connecting them to highly-trained specialists who provide high quality care."

About Palette Life Sciences

Palette Life Sciences is focused on providing a wide range of products and services that improve the quality of life for patients. Led by experienced healthcare executives, the initial company strategy is to transform applications of existing technologies to bring forward novel solutions for underserved conditions. Palette Life Sciences, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pharmanest AB headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Learn more at Deflux.com and palettelifesciences.com.

About Deflux

Deflux, a hyaluronic acid (HA) and dextranomer gel, is a tissue bulking agent that is injected around the ureteral opening to prevent urine from flowing back up the ureters. It's a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure that has been proven effective in children with VUR. Learn more at Deflux.com.

References:

1Kalisvaart JF. Intermediate to long-term follow-up indicates low risk of recurrence after double hit endoscopic treatment for primary vesicoureteral reflux. J Ped Urol. 2012;8(4):359-365.

Palette Life Sciences Media Inquiries:

Shannon Severino

shannon@pascalecommunications.com

412-608-2393

SOURCE Palette Life Sciences